Five fun things to do over spring break while staying local
Spring break is in two weeks and there are many fun things to do around Saddleback College. School can take away from many students’ hobbies and personal lives, so spring break is a great time to catch up with fun activities.
The first option is to go shopping. Right next to the campus is the Mission Viejo Mall which has a plethora of stores including Pacsun, Hollister, Tenshoppe, Macy’s and many more. There is also the Irvine Spectrum only fifteen minutes away. The Spectrum is a great outdoor shopping experience with many store and food options. Both are great ways to get out and buy new things for the warmer season coming up.
Another option is to go to the beach. Doheny State Beach is just fifteen minutes away from campus. At the beach, there are many things to do including tanning, swimming, seashell collecting, surfing, biking or playing in the sand. The beach is a great way to relax, unwind and get some sun during spring break.
The third option is to do crafts. At basically any larger retail store you can buy a “paint by number” craft, sewing kit or a clay activity, to name a few. These are great ways to make something with your own hands that can be used in everyday life. It is also a fun way to stay productive over the break with visible end results unlike some other activities listed. You can also make it a group activity, connecting with others and making crafts together.
Hiking is another popular option for athletes and non-athletes alike to get exercise while enjoying nature. Depending on your experience level, there are plenty of options to pick from. Just a couple minutes away from Saddleback is the popular Oso Creek trail. There are many other hiking trails all over the area. Hiking is also just a fun way to get out of the house, get some exercise and soak in Vitamin D.
The fifth and final recommendation of what to do over spring break is watch the sunset. There are many places to do this, but one of the best places is the beach—some beach sunsets in our county are even world-renowned. Something else that’s fun to do is watch a movie at sunset. This can be a good way to get out of the house and people can take cute sunset pictures.
Saddleback and the surrounding area is a great location to do many different activities during spring break. Seize the moment and take advantage of the time off to do something fun!
