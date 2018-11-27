Five Christmas themed cocktails to spark up the night
Skip the eggnog during this holiday season, and grab one of these holiday inspired drinks.
Christmas is a time to get together next to the fireplace surrounded by family and friends. Open gifts, have a nice meal and of course, drink eggnog. Yet there is so much more to drink!
This year, if you do not know what to offer your beloved, how about becoming the bartender of the night to make Christmas magical again? These drinks will be the star at the top of the tree and will warm everyone up during this somewhat cold season.
Mimosas are elegant and are great for Sunday brunch or after a long day. They are definitely going to be great for this coming holiday with their reddish-Christmas color. All you need for this light and delightful drink is one-fourth cup of cranberry juice, three-fourth cup of sparkling wine (champagne). If you feel like getting crazy, add a sugar rim. You will need half a lime, two tablespoons of sanding sugar, cranberries and small sprigs of fresh rosemary to garnish.
What’s better than binge- watching Christmas movies on Netflix? Binge-watching Christmas movies with friends while drinking ocean blue Drunk Jack Frosties with three or four of your BFFs! To make a batch of these you will need one cup of vodka, one cup of champagne, half a cup of Blue Curacao and lemonade, then add three cups of ice. Blend until well mixed, run a lemon wedge around the rim of each glass and then dip in sanding sugar. Pour your Jack Frosty into rimmed glasses and voila!
Be the real Santa this year! Here is a gift that the elves won’t have to wrap. Nothing says Merry Christmas like a Santa Claus Cosmopolitan. You cannot get more Christmas than this; the name of this cocktail says it all. You will need one cup of vodka, one and a half cup of cranberry juice, one-fourth cup of triple sec, one-fourth cup of lime juice in a shaker. Shake well, run a lime wedge around the rim, adorn with white sanding sugar and pour.
If you are one of those people who hates the Christmas spirit, then this is the right drink for you. Let’s face it, the kids are annoying, the music is dreadful, it’s cold outside and everyone pretends to be happy. It all can be unbearable, so sit down and enjoy your Grinch cocktail! You will need a dash of simple syrup, one drop of green food coloring, half an ounce of peppermint vodka and white rum, Sprite and a dog to keep you company.
The Irish coffee is a classic for coffee and whiskey lovers. It is bittersweet while warming you up to help you stay awake (or help you wake-up in the morning). It is a great and easy beverage to make. All you need is one teaspoon of brown sugar, half a cup of black coffee, one fourth cup of Jameson Irish whiskey. Top it off with whipped cream and a french truffle for added savory flavor.
Give these drinks a try during this holiday season. Say goodbye to eggnog and say hello to a whole new world with these festive cocktails you did not know you were going to love. Best case scenario you end up drunk, worst case scenario you end up drunk. Happy holidays!