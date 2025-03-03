Fitting fits’
When you come to Saddleback, there is a lot of variety in styles among students. Today we spotlight students who put together a thoughtful outfit. Despite their focus on learning, they found it important to put in the effort to look their best, so we ask them what inspires them.
“I feel like dressing good gives you a lot of confidence and that’s what anyone could use. It is nice to start the day strong and get through the day.”
-Saipranov “Sai” Sirigiri, Saddleback Sudent
“I just want to put out a good visual out for the day. I like to keep warm, and stay fresh. It helps me stay in a healthy mindset and having a good fit’ on means you will have a good day”
Jacob Hoffman, Psychology Major, 21
“I love depot and thrifting. I am a big believer in no fast-fashion, and I try my best to not give my business to any place that supports fast fashion”
Zimmie Cannady, Anthropology, 20
“I find that hip hop and underground inspire myself outfits, and some of my favorite rappers like the camp print. Some of my favorite artists are Osama Son, Ken Carson, Kanye West, Fake Mink, and Playboy Carti even though he doesn’t drop really albums anymore”
Christian Loriega, Mechanical Engineer, 18
“Maybe not this outfit but I am typically inspired by a historical time period. I like the 1800’s to early 20th century. Today I just needed something to stay warm”
Shane Eicholtz, History Major, 19
Despite exams and due dates these students find it important to put in effort daily to look their best and find purpose in their fits’.
