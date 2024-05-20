Fitness tips from Saddleback’s kinesiology experts
Staying fit is something on nearly everyone’s mind especially as summer approaches, but getting on an exercise routine can be daunting.
There are so many ways to get active that it’s difficult to know where to start.
Many people want instant results when it comes to exercise, and many think jumping into intense workouts after a winter of binge-watching TV shows is the best route.
“Just getting out and walking is key.” Matt Sherman, kinesiology instructor and head women’s cross country and track and field coach said. “As young students here at campus it’s as simple as parking down here at the village and walking up to a class.”
Lindsay Steinriede, a kinesiology instructor at Saddleback, warns against not taking long enough breathers between workouts.
“In weightlifting, you actually need a recovery, or period of time after the exercises to gain the benefits from it. So sometimes people just constantly do too much and never reap the full benefits of it,” Steinriede said.
As far as strength training goes Seinriede recommends beginning with solely using your bodyweight.
“I think the biggest mistake people make in exercising is not setting the correct foundation,” she said. “It’s really important that we work on the alignment of our skeletal system.”
She adds that having adequate “postural alignment… joint mobility (and) deep core strength” is key.
Postural alignment may seem simple, especially if you’re a generally active person. One may think they are capable of immediately hitting the gym. In contrast, however, studies report that 31 million people in the U.S. don’t have the correct posture, resulting in misalignment. Improper form during exercises such as deadlifts is going to turn that weight into back strain and not muscle mass.
“Pilates and yoga are wonderful places to start,” Steinriede said.
Even if your goal isn’t to be ripped, strength training should still be incorporated in your workout.
“I’m a true believer in having a well-balanced workout routine,” Sherman said.
Strength training does make you toned, however, it’s great for bone density and calorie burning. Unlike cardio, strength training continues to burn calories throughout the day even when you’re not exercising at the very moment.
As time goes on, people are finding out more and more about the benefits of certain exercises. For a while, cardio was pushed as a crucial part of fitness, but nowadays some people are turned off by the fact that experts are saying it doesn’t burn calories as much as strength training.
Sherman speaks about cardio and said that it is far from not having benefits.
“Heart health, circulatory system,” he said, listing off a few reasons to keep cardio a part of your routine. “And look at the components too of exercise and cardiovascular exercise and It’s kind of like the fountain of youth I say; it helps in the aging process.”
Though people with different goals are going to exercise differently, in certain aspects all these principles carry over no matter what your goal is.
