Finals week survival tips from Saddleback students

Student Lila Mukasa studying for finals week. Alylah Owens | Lariat
Students have learned and grown throughout this fall semester here at Saddleback College, and it was put to the test this finals week. Whether it’s studying skills, time management, or finding ways to stay calm under pressure, these students have conquered their finals. To find out the secret to their success, students were asked to share their best advice for surviving finals week.
Each student has their own preferred way of tackling final exams and studying effectively.
Finnley Davis, a psychology major and first-year student, encourages physical note-taking for studying. “I personally make flash cards of everything that I need to know,” said Davis. “I bring the flash cards and even if I’m at the store or something I’ll go like, ‘Let’s look at this one!’ And I think it helped.”
Third-year Saddleback student Aram Khazaei-Nezhad explained how they studied for finals this fall semester. “I will say [studying] is easier to do in the mornings. I find I just wake up early and just prioritize a time when I’ve got nothing to do,” said computer graphics major Khazaei-Nezhad.
They also warned against the pitfalls of stress. “If you get too stressed, it falls apart, I learned that the hard way,” said Khazaei-Nezhad. “The right answers are often found within the test itself.”
Getting ahead of studying is always important, according to first-year geography major Damien Lopez. “Study it a little bit more in advance, give it some more time,” Lopez said..
There are different methods of studying, group or solo work. They each have their benefits, according to Ellite Baptiste, first-year student and data science major. For group study, they utilize the learning resource center’s free tutoring.
“Get help, even if you think you don’t need help,” Baptiste said. “Explain to people certain concepts that you think you know, because sometimes you think you know it, but you can’t prove it.”
Having just experienced finals week, we know just how stressful things can be. Ultimately, the best advice is to brace yourself for what’s to come. Even when it feels like the end of the world, it is important to know that you will make it through.
“Just remember [finals week] is going to be done in like a week or so,” said Brooke Kargari, art history major and third-year student.
The 2024 fall semester has come and gone, and the advice above will help you successfully crush your next finals week. Good luck, Bobcats!
