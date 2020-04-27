Family owned restaurants in San Clemente and Dana Point are providing safe takeout
With the recent events of the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses are taking a hit due to the quarantine order placed. In order to keep the economy at a steady pace, as well as helping small businesses that were prospering before the quarantine, many have resulted in ordering takeout. Here are some small business restaurants that are participating in clean takeout under the new laws created during quarantine. These restaurants are sure to satisfy your cravings, as well as the safety you desire during this challenging time.
Italian Takeout:
Fratello’s Italian Kitchen, is a long standing family-owned restaurant located in the northern part of San Clemente, conveniently located right off the freeway exit, Estrella. Fratello’s participates in Doordash, a food delivering app. Some of Fratello’s best dishes to pick up are the Italian style pizzas, fresh vegetable minestrone soup, a variety of salads, and a plentiful selection of pastas.
Some of my family favorites on the menu is the linguini and shrimp dish, the Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a red or white garlic wine sauce served over linguine and the Jay’s salad, with mixed greens, cranberries, blackberries, strawberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles served with raspberry vinaigrette and fried calamari served with a spicy marinara sauce. To support Fratello’s, order through Doordash or call in and pick up at (949) 661-5200 Daily Hours: 11:00AM-9:00PM Friday and Saturday : 11:00AM-10:30PM Sunday: 11:00AM-9:30PM.
Organic Lunch Option:
Cafe Hermosa, one of the few truly organic restaurants in San Clemente with gluten free options, opens at 10AM and closes at 4PM. With breakfast served all day, along with a variety of salads and sandwiches to pick from to satisfy your lunch cravings. Avocado toast is a signature meal at the cafe. With many choices to pick from, such as the California avocado toast, everything seasoned, and even a smoked salmon option, Cafe Hermosa is bound to keep you wanting more. Each item that includes bread has the option of gluten free, sourdough, whole grain or wheat toast.
If that wasn’t appetizing enough, the most popular salad, the Rivi Chicken Curry, has the foundation of mixed greens, topped with chicken curry, carrots, sprouts, cucumbers, avocado, a sprinkle of cashew nuts and topped with a raspberry dressing. This is just one of the twelve year round salads that are offered at Cafe Hermosa. The current specials include, the cajun shrimp and avocado salad, farro salad with salmon, fried goat cheese and apple salad and the chocolate banana acai bowl. To support Cafe Hermosa order through Doordash or call at (949) 481-9550.
Seafood Platters:
Harpoon Henry’s Seafood Restaurant has just begun their takeout adventure with a new menu created at happy hour prices for customers. Located in the heart of Dana Point harbor, happy hour is between 4-7PM daily at Harpoons. The happy hour menu includes appetizers, entrees and even alcoholic beverages, only if bought with food to go. A few favorites from Harpoons are the clam chowder bowls, famous calamari steak strips, fish and chips, bistro plates, and the house mai tai and margarita.
A couple of the top selling martinis, lemon drop, cosmopolitan, and the hawaiian martini are on the happy hour special to go menu as well. Harpoon Henry’s is offering a curbside pick up option, in which customers drive up next to the restaurant in the “boater lot” as directed on their website. Employees will come up to your car and deliver your meal and drinks, protected by masks and gloves, for safe food handling. Support Harpoon Henry’s Seafood Restaurant through their curbside pick up by calling (949) 493-2933.