Earth Events
Make a difference this weekend.
With the help of documentaries like “Our Planet” and expanding education, climate change is gaining more attention across the world. Each year efforts to save our planet are increasing, such as with the ban on plastic straws. Earth Day is an opportunity for everyone to take a break from their busy schedules and get involved by reflecting on our natural surroundings and working to preserve and protect them. Here is a list of all the local events. All events take place on Saturday, April 20.
Dana Point
Earth Day Native Planning Project
Time: 9:00 am – Noon
What to bring: Gardening hat/gloves, sunscreen, drinking water, shovels
Where: Doheny State Beach Campfire Center
Extra Information: Identify yourself as a volunteer at the kiosk for complimentary parking
Dana Point Headlands Conservation Area Earth Day Celebration
Time: 10 am – 1 pm
Where: 34558 Scenic Drive
Extra Information: Free event appropriate for all ages. Native American basket weaving, face painting, scavenger hunt, and free giveaways
Huntington Beach
Monthly Beach Cleanup
Time: 9-11 am
Where: 22355 Pacific Coast Highway
Extra Information: Register in advance to reserve your spot
Irvine
Wilderness Access Day: Bommer Canyon
Time: 8 am – 2 pm
Information: The entire Open Space Preserve trail network will be open for hiking and biking. No registration required.
Laguna Beach
Earth Day at Crystal Cove State Park
Time: 9am – 12 pm
Information: weeding, trimming, painting signs, sanding, waxing lifeguard towers, repairing wood rails and beach
What to bring: Gloves, hat, water, sunscreen, lunch
Where: Los Trancos parking lot
Laguna Niguel
Earth Day Celebration
Time: 8:30 – 11:30 am
Information: Plant, weed and clean the Niguel Botanical Preserve. Parking is limited due to construction so carpool. Park on Crown Valley Parkway. RSVP at inteens.org by April 19.
What to bring: Old clothes, closed toe shoes
Where: 29751 Crown Valley Parkway
Newport Beach
Earth Day at the Bay
Time: 10 am – 4 pm
Information: Arts and crafts, science discovery, educational information, scavenger hunt, prize drawings and live music. Free parking and admission but bring money for food trucks.
What to bring: Small, clean and hard plastic items the Child Creativity Lab will use to make a creation
Where: 2301 University Drive
Earth Day Restoration
Time: 9 – 11 am
Information: Water native plants and pull weeds. Celebration will take place after the volunteer work.
What to bring: Small, clean and hard plastic items from home. Money for food trucks.
Where: Upper Newport Bay