Earth Events

04/17/2019 Community, Life

Make a difference this weekend. 

With the help of documentaries like “Our Planet” and expanding education, climate change is gaining more attention across the world. Each year efforts to save our planet are increasing, such as with the ban on plastic straws. Earth Day is an opportunity for everyone to take a break from their busy schedules and get involved by reflecting on our natural surroundings and working to preserve and protect them.  Here is a list of all the local events. All events take place on Saturday, April 20.

 

Dana Point

Earth Day Native Planning Project

Time: 9:00 am – Noon

What to bring: Gardening hat/gloves, sunscreen, drinking water, shovels

Where: Doheny State Beach Campfire Center

Extra Information: Identify yourself as a volunteer at the kiosk for complimentary parking

 

Dana Point Headlands Conservation Area Earth Day Celebration

Time: 10 am – 1 pm

Where: 34558 Scenic Drive

Extra Information: Free event appropriate for all ages. Native American basket weaving, face painting, scavenger hunt, and free giveaways

 

Huntington Beach

Monthly Beach Cleanup

Time: 9-11 am

Where: 22355 Pacific Coast Highway

Extra Information: Register in advance to reserve your spot

 

Irvine

Wilderness Access Day: Bommer Canyon

Time: 8 am – 2 pm

Information: The entire Open Space Preserve trail network will be open for hiking and biking. No registration required.

 

Laguna Beach

Earth Day at Crystal Cove State Park

Time: 9am – 12 pm

Information: weeding, trimming, painting signs, sanding, waxing lifeguard towers, repairing wood rails and beach

What to bring: Gloves, hat, water, sunscreen, lunch

Where: Los Trancos parking lot

 

Laguna Niguel

Earth Day Celebration

Time: 8:30 – 11:30 am

Information: Plant, weed and clean the Niguel Botanical Preserve. Parking is limited due to construction so carpool. Park on Crown Valley Parkway. RSVP at inteens.org by April 19.

What to bring: Old clothes, closed toe shoes

Where: 29751 Crown Valley Parkway

 

Newport Beach

Earth Day at the Bay

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Information: Arts and crafts, science discovery, educational information, scavenger hunt, prize drawings  and live music. Free parking and admission but bring money for food trucks.

What to bring: Small, clean and hard plastic items the Child Creativity Lab will use to make a creation

Where: 2301 University Drive

 

Earth Day Restoration

Time: 9 – 11 am

Information: Water native plants and pull weeds. Celebration will take place after the volunteer work.

What to bring: Small, clean and hard plastic items from home. Money for food trucks.

Where: Upper Newport Bay

Comments

comments

About The Author

Isabella