Dune Part Two: A diamond in the rough.
Succeeding the first installment of Dune- which was hampered by the Coronavirus pandemic, Dune Part Two is a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon that transports you deep into the shadows of Arrakis.
Building off the first film, Dune part 2, follows Paul Atreides on a compelling journey for revenge as he seeks a sense of belonging with new allies.
One of the many feats of Dune Part Two are the stellar performances by the film’s well-known cast. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Stellan Skarsgard amongst others give meaningful performances that complement each other beneficially.
Directed by Dennis Villeneuve who directed other films such as Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, Villeneuve steers his cast into a complimenting collaboration to give meaning to every interaction.
Made for IMAX, Dune Part Two is a film that should demand to be witnessed on the big screen. The cinematography, sound and production design absorb all your senses to give you an unworldly cinematic experience.
"It's probably a movie I'll see again in theaters," said moviegoer Grant Schults, 23. "I can't even describe it."
Drawing upon themes such as faith and revenge, audiences are exposed to the deep histories and desires of the characters in the film. Each character has a rich connection to the events that transpire throughout the story, giving them a necessary belonging.
Dune Part Two establishes a realistic human connection for its main characters, ensuring that the audience isn’t tediously dragged through a character’s problems- A problem for sci-fi films as of late.
The production design of the vast worlds in Dune Part Two truly captures what it means to be science fiction. From costuming to environments, the locations of the film feel authentic, each teeming with history.
Villeneuve plays with color schemes and textures throughout the film. Brutalist black-and-white scenes and vivid colors give each planet and environment its own unique breath of life.
“It’s a simple story, but it works well,” said Sam Kim, 16. Comparable to the great trilogies of film, like Star Wars and Lord Of The Rings, Dune Part Two’s character arc is recycled, but proves it’s one of, if not the best storytelling arc out there.
Dune Part Two’s runtime is just over two and a half hours, but at no moment in the film does the story feel like it’s slowing down. I found it difficult to even separate the film into acts.
Verdict:
It’s most likely too early to tell whether or not the Dune series will live in the film hall-of-fame, but Dune Part Two is a promising step toward it. Dune Part Two’s sweeping cinematics brought to life by a star-studded cast and abstract yet alluring writing, all amount to a rare cinematic achievement that needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible. 9.4/10.
