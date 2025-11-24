Do Saddleback College students prefer turkey or ham on Thanksgiving?
Every year on Thanksgiving, something controversial comes up. Whether it’s politics, how bad the Dallas Cowboys performed on Thanksgiving or what the right plate looks like on this holiday.
Every year there is something new that gets brought up, like the current president, the Cowboys new star player and many other topics. There is one debate that has stayed timeless; whether people prefer turkey or ham on Thanksgiving.
The age-old controversial topic on Thanksgiving is whether people prefer turkey or ham on their plate. Every year this topic comes up whether they prefer the bird or a pig on their plate, and every time people make their voices louder.
Today I interviewed students at Saddleback College and asked them if they prefer turkey or ham and why. I helped make their voices heard on this controversial issue on America’s most forgotten holiday, Thanksgiving.
First, I interviewed Trevor, who is undeclared with his major. Here’s what he had to say.
He said, “Ham 100%. Turkey’s just bland. Ham has flavor in it.”
I then had the opportunity to interview Alex, a kinesiology major.
Alex stated, “Turkey all the way because I stuff that thing right before dinner.”
I then talked with his friend, Ead who is a health science major.
Ead said, “Turkey because it tastes better.”
The next student I had the honor of talking with was Nate, who is a finance major.
He said, “I definitely prefer turkey. I think it goes best with gravy and the other sides. Ham kind of takes away from the sides a little bit. That’s my take.”
Lastly, I was able to chat with Sebastian, a biology major.
Sebastian said, “Turkey. I think it just tastes better than ham.”
Overall, Saddleback students tend to prefer turkey over ham. I know I’ll be enjoying turkey on Thanksgiving, but the choice is ultimately up to the person. If you prefer a richer and saltier flavor, ham is your best option, but if you prefer a more mild and herbal flavor, turkey is your choice.
