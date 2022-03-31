Disneyland’s tribute to Women’s History Month
Flower power!
Since July 1955, Disneyland guests have been welcomed by the iconic smiling face of Mickey Mouse made entirely out of flowers. The colors of flowers surrounding and comprising Mickey are the only things that have changed over the years. Although subtle, as a frequent guest, the little changes are refreshing.
As of this month, Disneyland decided to throw subtlety out the window and gave the floral spotlight to someone new for a change. A change that has been arguably long overdue.
In honor of Women’s History Month, the floral arrangement now depicts the amazing Minnie Mouse!
As a regular at the theme park, this was a wonderful surprise. As a Disney adult who is also a woman, this brought tears to my eyes. Such a simple gesture single-handedly changed my outlook on the rest of my day.
“I think they did a great job with it,” said Disneyland cast-member Steve. “And the guests seem to love it too. The line hasn’t been this long to take photos in front of the flowers for a while.”
Suddenly everything was even more beautiful. Why was this? Simply put, I felt appreciated and noticed by the company who’s iceberg has some pretty disturbing truths buried far beneath the surface, especially towards women.
The cherry on top is that a lot of the people who worked on this floral arrangement were women. Although it is a small step, it is a step in the right direction nonetheless.
