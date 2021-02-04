Disneyland Resort Passholders are now Legacy Passholders
What exactly does that mean.
“So, get ready to be surprised…delighted…and, most of all, celebrated—because that’s what being a Disneyland Resort Legacy Passholder is all about,” Disneyland News said in an official statement.
As addressed in an official news release from Disneyland News on Jan. 27, Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders who held active passports as of March 14, 2020, will now adorn the title, Legacy Passholder. While refunds of annual passports continue to roll out, Disneyland decided to offer new perks to passholders as a thank you for staying loyal to the company.
“Due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks, we will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort Annual Passports and sunsetting the current program,” said Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort in a tweet from Jan. 14.
On Jan. 14, Disneyland announced that active passholders will now receive a 30% off discount on select merchandise at select Disney-owned-and-operated Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street shops and locations from Jan. 18 to Feb. 25. With the re-opening of dine-in restaurants at Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street, the discount will be valid for select food and drink options.
Tyler Rawlings, a current student at the University of California, Riverside, has been a Disney Annual Passholder since the age of two, and has been affected by the changes of the Legacy Passholder Program. Regarding the change, Rawlings understands the current circumstance and appreciates Disney’s effort in creating an alternative system.
“I understand that they had to cancel the annual pass program because it would be impossible for them to continue allowing the perks of current annual passes,” Rawlings said. “I hope that in the future system they implement that they listen to the opinions of current passholders as to what kind of offerings we look for when it comes to the amount of money we pay them.”
Rawlings expresses that passholders will accept the new system as it gives dedicated fans better access to the park in terms of value, compared to one-day tickets.
In the meantime, Disney states that more membership offerings are in the works, but they have not been announced to the public yet. The official opening date of the Disneyland Resort and Disney’s California Adventure Park remains unknown.