Crystal energy healing: a Saddleback students remedy for de-stressing and protection
05/18/2021 Life
As the coronavirus pandemic brings new hobbies and interests to those staying at home, energy healing through crystals has made its way into people’s daily routines. For Kyle Kibic, crystal energy healing has been a source of protection, good luck, and even nightmares.
While spiritual healing has been practiced for centuries, crystal healing has become a new outlet for those undergoing personal obstacles. Watch as Kibic explains the type of crystals he uses for his practices, why he uses them and certain stories that have stuck with him during his spiritual process.