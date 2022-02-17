Connecting with the amazing Madrigal family
A deep look into the meaning of family and generational trauma
Disney’s animated film “Encanto,” which premiered in theaters last Thanksgiving and now streams on Disney+, has become a very popular film for audiences of all ages.
The film managed to show the true significance of family and generational trauma through catchy songs and unforgettable characters. Which was interesting to me since I could connect this film to most of my family members, even myself.
Let’s begin with Alma Madrigal (Maria Cecilia Botero) or best known as Abuela. During the movie, her character comes off as strict and a perfectionist. Which leads to many “Encanto” viewers, who have different opinions about her, saying she is the villain and others saying she is not. In my opinion, she is not the villain.
Abuela had a happy beginning meeting the love of her life and starting a life with him, but things seem to go bad when guerrilla soldiers come into her home town and force everyone to flee. Due to this situation, Abuela’s husband Pedro sacrifices himself to the guerrillas in front of her and the villagers, which left poor Abuela traumatized.
While watching Abuela, I could connect her with my own grandmother, who also has strict and perfectionist behaviors but had a sad backstory. My grandmother lost her small business in Mexico and became very ill when she was a young mother. Also, her five children could no longer attend school when my grandmother got ill, they had to work at a young age to support the family. This all led her to developing depression.
In a YouTube video by Jessica Flores, “Encanto Explained,” she discusses and agrees that Abuela isn’t the villain. Instead, Flores says that Abuela is the matriarch and victim of a traumatic event, so she is “trying to protect her family.”
Another character that I’ve been paying attention to is Luisa (Jessica Darrow), Mirabel’s older sister. She is the strong and brave sister/daughter who is not afraid of taking risks and believes in hard work. But in reality, her gift of strength leads her to so much pressure and lack of vulnerability.
I can relate to Luisa, being the first generation in my family to graduate and continuing on with college, having to work a part time job and taking care of my family can be a lot of work. If I ever feel like stopping, I will feel weak or lazy. Yes, I can say the song “Surface Pressure” hit me hard because I could relate to what Luisa feels.
Isabella (Diane Guerrero), the perfect golden child and another of Mirabel’s older sisters caught my attention as well. This character reminded me of my middle sister Sara, not only being grandma’s favorite just like Isabella, everyone expects her to be perfect but, in reality, my sister doesn’t like to be seen as perfect and serious. She likes to joke around and be herself and doesn’t care what others think.
Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), the youngest Madrigal sister, who had no gift which made her feel left out and not special as the rest of the family, reminded me of my little sister Emely. It seems obvious when my sister feels that she’s left out or the outcast for being the youngest.
The Madrigals had gifts, meanwhile Mirabel had no special ability but she had something they didn’t have.
“They had to be vulnerable with themselves by realizing that they aren’t perfect,” says Adele, a user on TikTok.
This means that the Madrigals with a gift had to control their powers and even change them for their own good since “their perfection wasn’t gifted with this magic.”
That being said Mirabel was still an important figure in the house and I can say my sister may still be growing and figuring herself out just like Mirabel but she is as important and special not only to me but for many people that know and love her.
“We don’t owe anyone forgiveness, including our family,” Kate Sanchez writes for the Mary Sue article. “But what ‘Encanto’ shows is how to meet them.”
No doubt we can see how Abuela and Mirabel were able to show forgiveness with no argument or anger, just with an understanding towards each other they were tied to their past or mistakes.
And honestly, Sanchez is right. We usually tend to carry the weight of our anger or guilt towards someone who might have hurt us but we usually don’t understand why it all happens.
“Encanto” managed to show the significance of family and generational trauma. Which had viewers, like me, help connect them to the reality of their own families. Sure it may be a kid’s movie, but it’s an unforgettable movie with an amazing message and an amazing family.
You must be logged in to post a comment.