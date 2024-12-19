A guide to campus resources at Saddleback
A range of resources and services are available on campus.
Here is a guide to the resources and services offered by campus departments at Saddleback.
The Student Development department offers programs such as the mentor collective.
One of these programs, the Mentor Collective, supports students by matching students with mentors who have similar courses of study, likes and interests, said Patty Mannatt.
“They’re paired together so that the mentor can share campus referrals and resources, so that it alleviates stress and strife from the mentee,” she said.
The Mentor Collective matches each student who joins the program with a fellow student who they can talk to on a weekly basis about anything that may be happening in their lives. Mentors direct students to the appropriate campus resources based on the needs of their mentees, Mannatt said.
The Mentor Collective collaborates with Success Coaching, another Student Development program.
Success coaches are available to provide mentorship to students in both one-on-one and group meetings.
When mentees have more urgent needs, the Mentor Collective communicates with success coaches, who can direct mentees to the appropriate campus resources. This can apply to anything from the CARE Corner to utilizing transportation, Mannatt said
The Career Resource Center offers students assistance in creating a career plan.
The Career Resource Center offers students guidance on major and career path selection and job prep, including building a resume and interviewing, said career guidance specialist Don Mineo.
Classes, individual appointments, workshops and certificate programs are offered to help students attain these goals.
The center helps guide students towards improved self understanding, making it easier to find best fit career paths, said Mineo.
Many students who graduate from the career resource center’s certificate programs are “ready to go to work right away” Mineo said. “It’s important for them to get good services before they leave. Of course we do offer the services even after they leave.”
The resource center is useful in helping students get their first jobs, he said. However, students are ultimately responsible, Mineo said. The center does not choose careers for people or help them get jobs, rather it helps them make more informed decisions about their futures.
Workshops are offered by the career resource center every other week, including both in person and zoom options. Workshops can be found by going to the Saddleback College website and clicking “events.”
The Student Health and Wellness Center offers resources that aim to help support students’ physical and mental well-being. Students enrolled at Saddleback who paid their student health fee during registration are able to access all resources and services offered by the center.
“We have medical professionals, we also have therapists you can talk to, you can always make an appointment online or you can call in, or you can visit our center,” said Selina Garcia, administration assistant at the Student Health Center.
Condoms, tampons and pads inside the center are available and free for any student to take, Garcia said.
Another resource available in the center is Narcan, which is an opioid reversal, Garcia said. Students can enter the center and ask front desk staff to receive a box.
“We don’t need to know why, we don’t need to know any reasons,” she said.
