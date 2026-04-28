May the Fourth be in OC
Star Wars Day approaches, landing on May 4 every year as the date sounds like the popular phrase from the films: “May the force be with you.”
This saying comes from the 1977’s, “Star Wars: A New Hope.” When characters say this to each other, they mean to encourage and wish good luck and support on the character receiving the message.
Celebrations occur every year around and on the date with many featured on the official franchise website. The site shares news on streaming events, streaming releases and the occasional theatrical rereleases of the films.
The Frida Cinema, located in Santa Ana, hosts annual screenings of Star Wars films. This non-profit theater encourages the holiday a week before the actual day. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” screens on April 26.
The El Capitan Theatre, a Disney owned theater in Hollywood, will be screening “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” prior to May 4 as well. This theater regularly screens “Star Wars” films, an experience not exclusive to this time of the year.
Beyond an on screen experience, Orange County offers interactive activities for fans to meet with fans.
Disneyland plans a yearly celebration of the holiday in their parks. Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars themed section in the park, gets new characters and specialized merchandise during the days surrounding May 4. Space Mountain becomes Hyperspace Mountain in the weeks preceding. April 28 kick starts the special edition this year and lasts until late spring.
Disneyland After Dark, a special after hours for adults, turns Star Wars themed for April 28 and 30, and May 4 and 6. Star Wars Nite includes foods and drinks unique to the event, as well as an empty park free to roam amongst ticket holders during the evening tim , 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Taco Surf in Seal Beach hosts a May 4 themed trivia. This event is free and open to reservations for fans and friends to come together in friendly rivalry.
Brue Crue, just a county away in Riverside, hosts Star Wars speed dating. At the brewery, adults can grab a drink and a date through Star Wars opinions and fun facts.
All of these local events and the May 4 holiday itself build anticipation for the newest film in the Star Wars franchise: “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” Releasing on May 22, director Jon Favreau (“The Iron Man,” “Elf”) brings the first “Star Wars” film in six years.
The previous film, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” released in 2019, ending the third trilogy in the franchise.
More at home friendly methods to celebrate the holiday include at home movie screenings, building Lego Star Wars sets or curating a menu similar to the foods eaten in the films. Dressing up in costume or bringing together other fans for trivia, pictionary or other thematic games makes for a thematic evening.
Whether going out or staying in, May the Fourth is a holiday easily celebrated. Getting involved now introduces excitement for the upcoming film, one predicted to jumpstart a new era of the franchise.
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