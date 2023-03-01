Local Orange County org offers a special scholarship for students becoming first responders
Saddleback College and Orange County Bomberos have worked together to provide the OC Bomberos Scholarship fund to Saddleback students.
According to the OC Bomberos official Instagram account, they are a non-profit organization established in 2020 that is comprised of firefighters throughout the Orange County area.
To be eligible for the scholarship one must major in fire technology, emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic programs. Applicants must also hold a 3.0 GPA or higher, must volunteer or do community service and be a current Orange County resident.
To apply for the scholarship visit Saddlebackcollege.edu, go to foundation scholarships and select apply now. The application deadline is March 10. For additional information and news on OC Bomberos go to www.ocbomberos.org or check out their Instagram and Facebook at @Orangecountybomberos.