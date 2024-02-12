Amid busy schedules, Saddleback student-athletes come equipped with reliable support system
Saddleback student-athletes often feel pressured by both academic and athletic commitments, however, Saddleback College’s numerous programs and experienced staff are here to support them throughout their season.
“I think it’s doing a great job,” freshman football player Chad Desilva said. “When we were forced to go to the Learning Resource Center, I do believe that actually helps me so much because I like to procrastinate and all that, so I feel like it helps me really just get my work in,” said Desilva.
Student-athletes receive personalized academic assistance based in the LRC building, including writing tutoring and student success.
Student-athletes are encouraged to take advantage of the Program Assisting Student-Athlete Success (PASS), A resource offering free tutoring, grade checks and academic skill development to ensure that they are best prepared to face their upcoming academic semesters.
“When you’re around a bunch of people that are doing well, like, I think that causes you to do well,” said Dustin Bothwell, learning assistance specialist in tutoring who works with student-athletes. “We had 20 out of 21 sports over last fall, last year, had over a 3.0 GPA.”
In addition to the peer support and the PASS program, Saddleback offers a monthly meeting, Athletes Supporting Athletes where student-athletes are invited to have a discussion amongst other peers regarding their academic and athletic-life balance. The next Athletes Supporting Athletes meeting will be held at Saddleback College on Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m., in LRC 215.
You must be logged in to post a comment.