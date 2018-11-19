Coastal Vintage Market
11/19/2018 Community, Life, Photo Galleries
Ez-ups upon Ez-ups fill the entire BGS parking lot, as citizens throughout Southern California gather to sell antiques and collector items. As someone who has never experienced the Vintage Market, this was overwhelming for me. Never before have I seen so many things. The market is like my grandmother’s China cabinet, except times 10.
The Coast Vintage Market, is a vintage flea market held every second Sunday of the month here at Saddleback.
Although overwhelmed by the many things people have collected and are selling, the market is the perfect place to discover last minute creative Christmas gifts.