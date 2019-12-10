Christmas lights in Dana Point
There are thousands of holiday lights gleaming, giant whale sculptures, a surfing Santa, and the available Kiss Me Lane photo opportunity here in the Dana Point Harbor. New this year are lights along the harbor island around all the railings through the commercial core. There will also be a Volkswagen bus photo booth, visits from Santa Claus, and live music. These attractions have been provided by a Newport Beach developer group that spent $330 million in renovation. They said it is a great tradition, and they have committed to maintain that and build upon it.
Residents have described it as “Everyone being super excited, and also the harbor fills up with families.” Many locals are impressed, and they have said that the new owners have stepped it up this year, lighting the island side, making the harbor very festive.
Throughout the weekend, local shops and restaurants offer specials. The harbors two whale watch charters Dana Wharf Whale Watching and Captain Dave’s Dolphin Safari and Whale Watching are hoping people will opt for a gray whale Friday and weekend, instead of hitting the malls for deals.
I would recommend this destination to everybody because of the thousands of holiday lights, the giant whale sculptures, the surfing Santa and the popular Kiss Me Lane photo opportunity, these attractions are all open great for kids and adults. This holiday season, I hope everyone can go out and enjoy the view with their families.