Caring for spring plants from Saddleback’s upcoming sale
Hosted biannually by horticultural faculty and students, Saddleback College sells plants out of the greenhouse in regards to their relative season. April 16-17 are the dates for this spring’s sale with all proceeds going to finance student scholarships.
The sale provides plants that thrive in the spring weather including herbs, succulents and native plants. Orange County’s expected heat waves in the spring and summer time require plants that can withstand such warm temperatures.
“In general, most of edibles are warm season ones, except leafy greens, especially in Southern California where there is no frost,” said Ken Lee, the department chair and an instructor of Saddleback’s horticulture and landscape design program.
Edibles include plants that can be safely consumed. This category of plant includes vegetables, fruits, herbs, roots, some flowers and leaves.
“Spring is the best time for tomatoes, peppers, squash, melon and all herbs except cilantro,” said Tamara Sison, horticulture instructor at Saddleback.
Cilantro does not grow properly in warmer conditions, preferring colder weathers. Most herbs, though, survive in the warm season. This especially includes native herbs, such as Sison’s recommendations of sage, bay laurel and coyote mint.
Plants like tomatoes and peppers feed off the warm sun and grow bountiful due to the abundance of light. California’s lack of freezing temperatures especially helps these plants grow to full maturity which can then be replanted through propagation.
“Many edibles can be propagated by cutting,” Lee said.
Propagation is the process of replanting a part of the parent plant – seeds, branches, stems, roots and leaves – to begin a new plant. Propagation by cutting takes grown pieces of the parent plant, such as the branches, and plants them straight into soil. This branch, or leaf or stem, begins to form its own roots.
“Know what kind of soil you have,” said Cheryl Wallace, an assistant at Saddleback’s greenhouse.
The contents of soil vary depending on where it is taken from. Soil contains different degrees of clay, silt, sand, and organic matter. Plants each require their own kind of soil. Some soils may be more acidic or alkaline. Ph testing helps to discover which level the soil leans towards and determine what to add to get the soil to a nutritious place for the desired plant.
“Adjust irrigation accordingly,” said Tina Maldini, the lead greenhouse technician at Saddleback, on the watering preferences of soils depending on their contents.
Depending on what makes up the soil, the watering process varies. The amount of materials such as clay or sand affect absorption of water.
“Overwatering or underwatering, that’s the most common mistake,” said Wallace.
The amount of water required depends on each plant’s needs. In the heat, some plants may require more water than assumed. Both water and soil needs can be found on the back of seed packages.
Packages also reveal the spacing of plants. Some plants thrive best when planted alongside companion plants.
“Certain flowers attract beneficial insects and keep down the bad insects,” said Maldini.
A primary example of companion planting in the spring are tomatoes and marigolds. Marigold keeps nutrient-draining bugs off of tomatoes. Together, companion plants create an efficient garden.
Ultimately the best arrangement of plants avoids any watering, soil, and access to light issues. Giving plants equitable access to light and proper water provides a healthy garden. Making sure the area is not too dense allows for individual, yet quick, treatment of the plants.
Just like people, plants have their unique specifications. Plant owners reap the fruit of their labors by attending properly to these needs. Saddleback’s spring plant sale gives anyone access to learn, practice and enjoy nature’s rewards.
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