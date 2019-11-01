Better than candy, The Shining is more than a devilish delight
More than a fun-size treat before Halloween, Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining is back in theatres. With its limited run on Sept. 26th and Oct 1st, viewers can experience this horror classic like they did in 1980. It also contains a sneak-peek with its upcoming sequel, Doctor Sleep.
With its blood rushing music, anticipating imagery, and chilling characters this is a must see film. The movie is a personal favorite and it wasn’t a hard sell. Containing one of my favorite movie monsters and acting performances on film to date. It’s a movie that deserves an audience, unconstraint to a TV screen, engulfing the viewer with its unnerving center.
In The Shining, “Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) takes up the job as caretaker of the Overlook Hotel during the harsh winter. Along with his family, wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and son Danny (Danny Lloyd) stay at a hotel that holds a haunting past and once held elegantly dapper parties within. Among the hotel elongated walls, Danny experiences numerous psychological episodes, Jack’s cabin fever like madness building, and Wendy who is frantically trying to put all the pieces together.”
This was an experience that a moviegoer must take advantage of. Rolling Stones named it there 2nd scariest movie of all time. It’s arguably a favorite horror film of many and a favorite film by the director, Kubrick. This will be an excellent Halloween present to anyone wanting to get in the spirit. Don’t miss out on this, or it will be like pictures in a book, just an old memory.
The film was gift wrapped to audiences due to the theatrical release of Doctor Sleep, which is written by Stephen King. That film follows the events after the Shining, Ewan McGregor(Trainspotting, Star Wars Episode I-III) plays aged Danny Torrance, who revisits the infamous Overlook Hotel. The story could possibly connect narratively with the work of the books, which this movie will adapt. Doctor Sleep hits theaters, this Nov. 8th.