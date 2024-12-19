Bacio di Latte brings Italian gelato to Irvine
Bacio Di Latte officially opened its doors at the Irvine Spectrum Center on Dec. 13, 2024. With many flavors to choose from, the gelato shop is destined to become a staple dessert location at this shopping center.
The shop transports you to Italy with a welcoming ambience and seating available. The customer service was friendly and it made the menu easier to navigate. New team member Mackenzie Steinhauer greeted me and informed me that I could try any flavors that I want.
“Peanut Butter Caramel Chocolate is my personal favorite,” Steinhauer said. The most popular flavors are Pistacchio, a pistachio flavor, and Crema Torino, a limited edition hazelnut flavor topped with real hazelnuts.
The Strawberry Cheesecake gelato was very sweet and had chunks of cookie butter crumble, for texture and added flavor. They have a number of sizes to choose from and cones to choose from as well. Toppings include pistachio and Nutella cream.
Starting at 5:00 a.m., they make their gelatos in-house daily with fresh ingredients like organic cream and milk. Unlike other ice cream shops, Bacio di Latte utilizes gelato spatulas instead of ice cream scoops for an authentic experience.
The store has been open for a week, but the workers believe that peak traffic for the store is the dinner rush. “It’s hard to say, from my experience the busiest it has been is usually between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.,” said Kylie Bell, another new worker.
Kaylin Strever, a 21-year-old customer, compared this new location to the one at Fashion Island. “I’ve been to the one in Newport Beach. The quality is just as good here,” Strever said.
On Dec. 20, 2024 they are hosting Bacio Sweet Day, an event in support of Second Harvest Food Bank. They are giving away a free piccolo cup or cone between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and will match every dollar donated.
If you like gelato, Bacio di Latte at the Irvine Spectrum Center is worth checking out.
