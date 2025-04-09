AV Library is Under Closure
The AV Library has recently gone under closure. The Laguna Niguel Library, the main library of Laguna Niguel, which is a neighboring city to Aliso Viejo, and located at 30341 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel, CA 9267 reported on Sunday, February 16th, “The Aliso Viejo library is closed for tenant improvements. We do not know when it will open again. That is all we can say at this time.”
According to the Growing Wolverine, the student-run publication of Aliso Niguel High School, some of these improvements include the “building’s roof”, “larger quiet rooms”, and a “new teen area” and “energy-efficient lights.”
However, the AV Library isn’t the only OC Library that has gone under closure. The Growing Wolverine also reports that “All of Orange County Branches have plans to be remodeled”, and that “a couple of renovations are completed every year.”
The closure is not a sudden incident, but rather a normal occurrence in a series of many.
Richard Hurt holds the positions of Chair of the Library Advisory and Aliso Viejo Council Member.
“Our library is opening back in May 2025,” Hurt said. “It didn’t close specifically. It was due for renovations and updates to the interior. There were permitting delays last year, so the opening was delayed.” When asked about the closure, he further reported, “I took a tour of the library just a few weeks ago. The renovations are going well and the new library will be exciting.”
While the closure is inconvenient for Aliso Viejo residents and those that periodically use the library, it sounds like there is a lot to look forward to with its reopening of the Aliso Viejo Library!
