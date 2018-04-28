Around Saddleback College’s campus quadrant
Saddleback presents diversity event title “Around the World”
Members of Saddleback’s International and Diversity Student Council and the Associated Student Government hosted “Around the World” in the campus quad on Monday, April 23. The event introduced and exposed the Saddleback community to many different cultures and countries, including France, India, Japan, Iran, Mexico, Egypt and China. Many of the designated hosts that participated in the event had cultural ties to the specific countries represented and brought food unique to their culture.
“We want people to not feel scared to talk to other people from different cultures,” said Luke Chavez, Saddleback College’s current ASG director of public relations and publicity. “We want our students to feel open and accepted by other people and for them to do the same thing to others regarding social acceptance and understanding.”
One of the representatives from India, Oliver, brought Kaju Katli, a traditional Indian dessert made from cashews, which he mentioned as his favorite food. Oliver inquired with event participants their knowledge of India with questions like, “which Seven Wonders of the World is located in India?” He explained that the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders, remains a religious site for Indian culture.
“If you travel to three countries, you’re rewarded with food so it’s an incentive to learn about cultures that you normally wouldn’t normally hear as much about,” said Peter, the event’s representative for Iran.
His family directly descended from Iran so he brought a traditional Persian tea set. He elaborated that due to tea’s high concentration and temperature, there is a proper way to drink it within Iranian culture.
“You pour the tea from a cup into a small plate which allows the hot tea to cool to quicker to drinking temperature a because of the bigger surface area,” said Peter. “The tea is also often served with sugar cubes or rock candy and it’s used as a sweetener for the tea.”
Mexican culture celebrates Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead yearly from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. Its origins can be traced to Central and Southern Mexico. Ofrendas or offerings are placed on the altars of deceased loved ones throughout the holiday.
“A family member usually sets up alters at the home using Day of the Dead skulls and family members go to the burial cemetery or altar to regularly clean the gravesite to honor the lives that were lost,” said Cindy, Mexico’s representative at the event. “In Mexican culture we try to make everything surrounding death more colorful and lively so we can turn their loss into a celebration of their lives.”
The Board of Directors of ASG are represented by the International and Diversity Student Council. Based on the organization’s web page, their purpose involves raising awareness and support for all demographics in the Saddleback community. The council regularly meets on each Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m in SSC 211C to discuss ideas or suggestions that would support Saddleback College’s student population.