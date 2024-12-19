Are college students abandoning public libraries?
Public libraries have a number of resources and a calm environment to better your studying experience, yet it seems that college students are no longer utilizing these benefits. With the popularity of coffee shops and campus libraries as collegiate study spaces, is there still room left for public libraries?
When asked about the demographic of the people that study at the library, Angelique Rosenqvist, children’s librarian at Katie Wheeler Library suggested it is a range. “It’s probably a mixture between high schoolers and what appears to be college students,” said Rosenqvist.
Resources available to the public include computer access, printers and laptop rentals. Some public libraries are better than others, for example Katie Wheeler Library does not offer study carrels or study rooms, but the Tustin Library does, according to Rosenqvist. It is important to find what works best for your study style when visiting them.
Generally, campus libraries tend to have access to those personal study spaces, you just have to rent them in advance. “If I had a group project, I would study on campus,” said third-year student Edith Lopez.
People studying at the library were in favor of public libraries over coffee shops. “It is generally quieter than, like a café,” said first-year IVC student Abdulaziz Al-Gethami. The IVC library is closed this semester due to renovations, he said. IVC students like him have adjusted to this by studying in public libraries.
Despite highschool and college students being the main demographic, events and activities for children tend to be a noise concern. According to Siobhán Walter, third-year accounting major, she never goes to the public library because it is “too noisy, it can sometimes be like Disneyland. You know, if you have no place to study besides the children’s book section,” said Walter.
Whether on campus or public libraries, college students value quiet spaces and resources. Depending on your local library, you may find that they meet your studying criteria. So next time you think about cramming at your local Starbucks, you should give your nearest public library a visit instead.
You must be logged in to post a comment.