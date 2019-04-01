April horoscopes according to someone that does not know anything about astrology
April horoscopes based on astrological traits I found online.
Aries (March 21-April 19): pioneer, fearless, trailblazer
This month will be full of risk-taking for you, do something crazy. Go skydiving, get a tattoo, do everything that requires a fake ID. YOLO, trailblazer sign.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): persistent, provider, secure
The Tauruses among the population will use this month to secure the bag. Get this bread and make a profit this month any way you can.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): versatile, collaborative, unpredictable
Gemini’s have a bad reputation, but this April you should use that to your advantage. Join a new group. You will inevitably take over and have some fun being in power. Because we know deep down the power is all you want.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): nurturer, sensitive, involved
April will bring an opportunity to the Cancer signs in the field of caregiving. Have an annoying niece that needs babysitting? Take the risk and take the job because according to Google, you are good at that sort of thing.
Leo (July 23-August 22): dramatic, bold, ruler
Leos, use your strong personality for good this month. April is the beginning of spring which also indicates the beginning of the end of the school year. Use your remaining time left on campus and assert dominance over your peers and professors in order to secure your A.
Virgo (August 23-September 22): helpful, serving, caring
This April, Virgos will use their serving spirit to help those around them. This is the time of year when you realize you have not done any community service in months, so maybe take time out of your day to help the community, at least for an hour.
Libra (September 23-October 22): peaceful, cooperative, organized
The Libra sign is related to positive traits, this month take a trip on the wild side and do exactly the opposite of what Google says you’re supposed to be. Cause a scene in a public place, wear mismatched outfits, go against the norm, basically do what you want for once, Libra.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21): focused, dedicated, intense
Scorpio’s are definitely the most intense of the signs. You should use this intensity and dedicate it towards something positive, like being more physically active. Spring has sprung, so we are one step closer to summer, so start working on your beach body instead of bothering people with your craziness.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): adventurous, dreamer, fearless
Sounds like April is the month of adventure for Sagittarius’. Use the warming weather as inspiration for going on adventures this month. Apparently, you are fearless, so maybe face your biggest fear this April. Use this horoscope as an excuse to try something scary like snake charming or getting a huge tattoo. Let me know how that goes.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19): structured, aware, ambitious
I know a few Capricorns and they are definitely not ambitious. This April, prove me wrong Capricorns, whether it be researching your potential career path or scheduling important appointments you have been putting off; prove me wrong.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18): futuristic, innovative, humanitarian
April is your time to shine Aquarius. This April is yours to invent something that will benefit humanity. Don’t share your ideas though, some Capricorn might steal it and call it their own.
Pisces (February 19-March 20): compassionate, artistic, imaginative
Pisces is the sign associated with fish and the ocean. Since it is getting warmer outside, you can spend more time by the ocean and take your true form as a fish and swim away to a place where your art and ideas are appreciated, even if they are straight garbage.