Apocalypse: Zombieland brings frightful beats to the Queen Mary Nov. 29-30
Just because Halloween is over doesn’t mean the spooky festivities stop.
For those who dare, Bassrush’s Apocalypse: Zombieland music festival brings frightful beats to Long Beach this Nov. 29-30.
Prepare yourself for a heart-thumping, bass-filled escape to the world of Apocalypse EDM Festival, which is set to electrify the Queen Mary. If you’re itching for heavy bass and didn’t get your fill of spooks this Halloween, Apocalypse will for sure satisfy that craving for more screams and jumpscares.
If this year is anything like the last, then prepare for a post-apocalyptic take over. Even amid an immersive zombie apocalypse setting, the essence of the community shines through as attendees come together to celebrate and support one another.
At the core of electronic music festivals lies the concept of PLUR: peace, love, unity and respect. This isn’t just a rager; it’s a collective experience where people look out for each other.
At Apocalypse, PLUR isn’t just an idea; it’s lived out as festival-goers navigate the mosh pits and face-melting bass drops with kindness and solidarity. This culture of unity is especially poignant in bass-heavy settings like this one, where shared musical experiences bring strangers together as friends.
Unlike the stereotype of EDM as an overly chaotic and impersonal scene, the crowd at Apocalypse exemplifies the best of community spirit. I remember getting lost in a mosh pit during HOL, but a few people around me quickly noticed I was overwhelmed, making sure I had the space I needed.
That’s the thing at bass heavy shows. When the beat drops, the excitement bubbling fervently at the surface explodes into a cacophony of pure energy, and there is always someone there to help you if you get too lost in the chaos.
Rocke Sanchez, 48, has been an avid festival attendee since the early ‘90s, igniting his passion into his current role as a DJ technician. His expertise and love for music has granted him opportunities to work with several famous artists, such as Tiësto, Marshmello and Rüfüs du Sol, as well as at venues such as Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival and Hard Summer.
“The community is very accepting of everybody. The love, what everybody calls PLUR, that’s what really drove me to it,” Sanchez said. “There was nothing really like that when it came out, and I was really blown away. I wanted to know about it more and more.”
Sanchez’s curiosity has opened numerous opportunities in his current role, and while he enjoys the music, his zeal for his work is just the same.
“People may not agree with me, but I love the non-stop action when I’m working behind the scenes. I enjoy the exhilaration,” Sanchez said. “I’m there to make it the best it can be for each artist.”
This dedication to a seamless experience for both the artists and the audience highlights the often-overlooked devotion and effort that go into making each performance unforgettable.
Sanchez’s love for the high-paced, behind-the-scenes action underscores how essential the role of a DJ technician is in bringing the energy of the music to life. In addition to the love for music, attendees frequently highlight how they feel safe and accepted in these spaces, where it’s normal to see people help others up if they stumble or share hydration with fellow ravers.
“You may see someone on the floor who may seem they may not be feeling well. Random people will go up to them and say, ‘Hey, do you need water? Is there anything I can do for you?’” Sanchez said. “There is this strong will to help and check up on others.”
Since his first rave, Sanchez attests to the accepting and supportive nature at each event he has worked or attended.
The welcoming and inclusive atmosphere of raves is also deeply intertwined with the diverse range of music genres that define the culture. The music itself, from pulsing techno beats to euphoric trance melodies and bass-heavy dubstep drops, plays a crucial role in bringing people together and setting the tone for the experience.
Avid festival-goer Alexander Martinez attributes the welcoming energy and love for music playing a huge role in the friendships he has today.
“It’s a good community with a lot of like minded people,” Martinez said. “I tend to shy away from big production house shows, but if you go to dubstep and riddim, the crowd is a lot better.”
Another festival-goer Cortland Hawkins shares similar sentiments about the overall friendlier crowds at dubstep and riddim shows, saying that the music genres greatly affect the crowd’s mood.
“Dubstep or riddim, even though it’s extreme and hard on the ears and all that, I had more space and more fun than a house music concert,” Hawkins said.
Each genre not only shapes the energy of the crowd but also influences the way people connect and express themselves, creating a dynamic environment where everyone can find a sound that resonates with them.
Brandon Illigan, an EMT who has worked as a medical aid for this past Escape Halloween, also attributes his love for raving and festivals to his love for EDM and its community.
“Each festival is a little bit different for everybody,” said Illigan. “But if you go to dubstep or riddim, you have so much more room and people are more into the PLUR culture.”
It’s evident that the atmosphere can vary greatly depending on the genre you’re immersed in. While dubstep and riddim crowds often embrace the expansive energy of the PLUR culture, other music crowds tend to create a different vibe.
Luckily, Apocalypse proudly showcases some of the heaviest hitters and innovators in bass music. This year’s four-phase lineup is a love letter to dubstep, riddim and drum and bass enthusiasts.
Headliners include genre titans like Excision, Zomboy, Bear Grillz and Riot Ten, promising bone-rattling performances that blend wubby bass lines and dramatic drops.
Other standouts include Black Tiger Sex Machine, Kompany, and Jessica Audiffred, who will keep the energy levels skyrocketing throughout the weekend.
The festival also celebrates back-to-back sets from some legendary and unexpected pairings. Caspa and Rusko, two pioneers in the dubstep scene, are set to deliver a set that will be a nostalgic treat for long-time fans while pushing the boundaries of sound.
Svdden Death will perform as his Voyd alias, bringing a unique, horror-tinged dubstep experience perfect for those who are missing the spooky season.
Meanwhile, drum and bass enthusiasts are in for a treat with an unprecedented back-to-back between Andy C and deadmau5, blending classic and experimental beats. The bass-heavy selections ensure an unforgettable experience, but they’re also curated to foster moments of connection.
Personally, I’m especially pumped for Svdden Death’s Voyd performance. It’s one of those experiences that completely takes over your senses, making you feel as though you’re spiraling down a dark, cinematic rabbit hole, perfect for the festival’s theme.
It’s no surprise that dubstep and riddim gatherings like this feel community-based; these genres emphasize feeling the music as a collective, with synchronized headbanging and the communal release of energy.
Bassrush’s dedication to crafting a full experience shines through in the details. The Queen Mary Waterfront transforms into a post-apocalyptic playground, complete with elaborate sets, eerie visual installations, and of course, hordes of zombie-themed performers that roam the grounds.
These atmospheric elements elevate the music and enhance the immersion, giving attendees a surreal experience.
The massive, mind-bending stage production and pyrotechnics are as much a part of the show as the artists themselves, enveloping the crowd in an all-consuming world of sound and sight.
Whether you’re a seasoned raver or a newcomer, the sense of camaraderie is palpable, ensuring that everyone feels they belong.
For those preparing to experience this unique atmosphere for the first time, there are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind to help you feel more comfortable and connected to the rave community.
“I recommend going with a small group of people,” Sanchez said. “Especially for Insomniac’s events, like an EDC, they pay attention to so many small details. There are so many off-site things you can do. Explore and find that place that makes you happy.”
Exploring off-site activities can add a whole new dimension to your experience, offering a chance to create lasting memories beyond the main event.
“Listen to as many artists as you can before you go,” Martinez said. “Some of the best sets I’ve ever been to were people I wasn’t crazy excited for in the beginning, but they blew me away.”
This element of surprise is what makes attending a rave so thrilling. Even when you don’t expect much from a particular set, the energy of the performance can leave a lasting impact.
Being open to new sounds and artists can lead to unforgettable moments. Embracing the unexpected is part of the “magic of the experience” Martinez said.
Even for those facing mosh pits for the first time, the crowd culture leans heavily on respect and safety. Many describe this festival as a space where you can experience the wildest drops while feeling reassured that the people around you have your back.
Martinez recommends bringing GU Energy gels to festivals for fast hydration when you’re suddenly feeling the moshing catch up to you.
“They’re a lifesaver. If you’re super super tired at festivals and you take one of those, you feel like you’re brand new again,” Martinez said.
From making sure no one is dehydrated to helping a stranger find their lost phone, these small acts of kindness reflect the enduring spirit of PLUR that binds the community.
“For a first time raver, bring a water bag,” Hawkins said. “For me, a water bag is peak. You’re always gonna be thirsty. Oh, and bring earbuds. Those are crucial. You can still hear the music without having your ears ring the entire time afterwards.”
It’s obvious hydration and ear protection are essential to optimizing your first rave experience, and as both Hawkins and Martinez conclude, dubstep and riddim is where you’ll find the friendliest crowd, a perfect match for the upcoming Apocalypse fest.
With Apocalypse just around the corner, anticipation is at an all-time high. As the bass community descends on Long Beach, festival-goers are gearing up for a weekend of groundbreaking sets, mind-blowing visuals and a celebration of unity that transcends the music.
If you’re ready to experience the thrill of bass drops in a zombie-infested wonderland, this festival is your ultimate destination.
Remember, the community spirit makes these events exceptional, and Apocalypse is a reminder that even in a world seemingly overtaken by the undead, there’s room for peace, love, unity, and respect. Secure your spot, connect with your fellow bassheads, and prepare for a musical apocalypse unlike any other.
For tickets and more information, visit the official Apocalypse Zombieland website.
You must be logged in to post a comment.