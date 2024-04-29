AMPDland entertains students and staff at Saddleback College
Saddleback College recently hosted AMPDland, a carnival showcasing the Arts, media, performance and design programs, also known as AMPD, offered at Saddleback which took place on Wednesday, March 13, in Saddleback’s quad area.
Booths from programs and courses such as architectural design, journalism, communications, art history and many more, offered fun games accompanied by informative representatives from their respective program.
“I think we have been planning this event for about a year now,” said theatre production manager Madison Walsh. The goal for this event was to expose students to Saddleback’s variety of AMPD courses. “It just took everyone in the departments working together with everyone else at Saddleback college… to put it together.”
Games such as cornhole, ring toss and darts drew in curious students, while other booths offered entertainment with photo booths and free temporary tattoos.
“You can come with your friends to take a fun photo,” said Saddleback College communications professor Michelle Dinger.
Photo booths along with an interactive activity that saw those visiting booths earn a bead. Collecting enough of them would eventually form a vibrant bracelet. “We’re telling people to express themselves… because we’re communicating.”
Saddleback’s radio station KSBR 88.5 was also live on the scene, interviewing attendees and holding on-air contests such as radio charades for willing participants. Complimentary snacks such as nachos and cotton candy were also offered to attendees.
For those interested in learning more about the arts, media, performance and design programs at Saddleback, visit the Saddleback college website for further information.