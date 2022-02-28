A virtual performance of the Harlem Renaissance
During Black History Month, Saddleback College held a virtual performance about black artists from the 1920s and ‘30s
Saddleback College held a virtual musical and poetic performance “Of Ebony Embers.” This performance takes the audience back in time with amazing African American artists, like poet Aaron Douglas and Claude Mckay during the Harlem Renaissance.
This performance was very interesting with the amazing storytelling and musical background which was worth the watch. It was an enjoyable performance in which I learned so much about the Harlem Renaissance and the amazing and creative black artists during that time which was all new to me.
Draycn Blount, the actor of the performance, played four iconic African American artists of the Harlem Renaissance era. He played painter Aaron Douglas and poets Claude Mckay, Countee Collen and Langston Hughes. Throughout the performance, Dracyn captivated the audience with emotion by telling a backstory of his four characters. Whether it was a somber story or a successful one, the actor did not fail to bring their character out.
The storyline was incredible. Beginning with painter Aaron Douglas, who painted “The Founding of Chicago in 1928,” the artist tells the story of his success as a painter and his parties in which he invited special guests like Claude Mckay, a Jamaican poet who wrote “If We Must Die” and “Home to Harlems,” the poet came to the U.S. during the Harlem Renaissance. Later, the play moved forward to poet Countee Collen, writer of “Heritage,” who is another of Douglas’ guests and he talks about his complicated marriage to W.E.B Dubois’ daughter. Lastly, we meet with Langston Hughes, poet of writings like “Harlem” and “Mother to Son,” who visited his disapproving father’s grave to tell his story of success.
Honestly, it was a joy to see Dracyn play Langston Hughes’ part and hearing the poet’s story. At a time like the Harlem Renaissance, many iconic Black artists had their shining moment by showing their artistic abilities but when hearing that Hughe’s father disapproved of his son’s work and talent, it really comes to show that maybe life for most African American artists was not easy.
Besides the actor’s amazing performance and memorable storyline, the musical ensemble was incredible as well. Throughout the show, the actor was accompanied by a piano, cello and xylophone. Whether a solo part or altogether, the musical trio help captivate emotion along playing mostly jazz pieces by great jazz artists and composers of the time like Duke Ellington and George Walker, amazing Black musicians of the same Harlem Renaissance era.
When the performance ended, Dracyn and the executive director of this play, Michael Parola, took the time to answer any questions with the audience about the performance, which went well. Many students and staff who attended asked questions and gave great commentary of the performance which everyone enjoyed.
The play was astounding and a great way to portray the creative Black artists of the time. And I’m glad to not only enjoy an amazing play but also learn so much about the incredible era and its great artists of the time.
