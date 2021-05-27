A simple Summer treat
This recipe is short and sweet to make for a day by the pool
Summer is here and leaving all the good food for the holidays is no fun. This cheesy, yet fruity, combination is the perfect summer snack. With only three simple ingredients, this brie cheese baked inside of a croissant not only will cure a sweet tooth but also provides hints of savory goodness.
Here are the ingredients you will need:
- Round of brie cheese
- Cranberry sauce
- Pillsbury dough grands croissants
- Honey (optional)
- 8 x 11 inch pan
- Parchment paper
Instructions:
The first thing to do is get your baking sheet and line it with parchment paper.
Second, grab the croissants and overlap them on the bottom on top of the parchment paper, making a star shape to ensure that there will be no holes at the bottom before placing the brie on top.
Place the brie cheese in the center of the dough and add about a half a cup of cranberry, or however much you wish, on top of the cheese. If you are using honey, drizzle it on top of the cranberry and cheese afterwards.
Once all the ingredients have been added, begin to fold over the croissant dough one by one. Make sure the brie is completely covered.
Tip: Fold every other flap of dough in, for better coverage.
After covering the brie cheese, insert the appetizer into an oven for about 12 minutes. However, if you like your brie extra gooey you can keep it in longer.
Once it’s done baking, take it out of the oven and wait five minutes for it to cool.
Voila! Now you have the perfect summer time appetizer to set out for dinner, lunch or brunch. With its gooey center and soft outside, this snack is easy to add to a charcuterie board or even just to pass around at the table.