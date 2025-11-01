A celebration of life: What is the Day of the Dead?
“Dia de los Muertos” is a celebration of life that takes place every year from the 1st-3rd of November.
The celebration was born in Mexico during the 16th century and was first celebrated by indigenous tribes known as the Aztecs and Toltecs. These tribes held rituals to honor relatives that have passed and welcome their souls back on earth. Today, new generations of Mexicans continue to embrace this tradition.
The tradition typically consists of creating “altars” to welcome back those who have passed. The altars contain a variety of decorations and there are different types in all households that celebrate this tradition. Though you can make the altar however you desire, there are some staple pieces almost everyone includes based on beliefs.
Having a photo of your loved one is important since it functions as a “pass” for them to come back as well as being remembered. Candles symbolize light and faith, and “papel picado” adds a hint of color to the altar while also representing the wind our ancestors carry. Adding some more decoration and their favorite foods is what completes a basic yet perfect altar.
Some folks make sure to add a glass of water since it is said that it relieves the thirst from the long journey back to earth. Others include “pan de muerto”, which is bread that represents generosity and serves as a welcome back gift from earth. A small plate with salt functions as a cleanser that purifies the soul.
The famous flower known as “cempasuchil” functions as a guide that allows souls to travel back and find their “ofrendas”, also known as offerings or the items people add to the altar. People sprinkle petals on the floor to create a pathway for their loved ones. Others add sugar skulls to offer them a sweet treat.
These altars can be made for anyone, including pets. Those who are religious like to pray for their loved ones and throw parties or small gatherings where family and friends come together.
In Mexico, people visit the graves of their loved ones and even throw small family parties there. Cemeteries in Mexico are usually filled with laughter, loud music and bonding on the days of this festivity. The celebration of life even attracts tourists during this time, since festivities are so passionate and exceptional.
Festivals are also thrown and people paint their faces as skeletons while watching others participate in parades. The celebration is rather joyful than sad and people like to remember those who they loved in ways that are more uplifting and cheerful. The celebration of life even attracts tourists during this time, since festivities are so passionate and exceptional.
Today, generations that have expanded to other countries still continue to celebrate the holiday and embrace their culture. The traditions are still ongoing and it is one of the best times of the year for many. Even others with different ethnicities have begun to make altars to honor their loved ones as well, ultimately showing how widely recognized the tradition has become.
Movies like “Coco” and “The Book of Life” have become fan favorites as they show the beautiful tradition of remembering those we love. As a result, the holiday has become internationally recognized and altars are made all over the world.
Saddleback College will be hosting a Dia de los Muertos event on November 3rd from 4-8pm in the quad. There will be music, food, crafts and altars at the event. The event is free and anyone who wants to learn more about the culture and tradition is welcomed.
You must be logged in to post a comment.