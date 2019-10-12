7 scary movies to get into the Halloween spirit
Not feeling the season? These movies will set the spooky mood
Sometimes, you need just a little bit of encouragement to get into the Halloween mood. School, work, or whatever else you may do can make it challenging to find time to focus on holiday festivities. With this movie list, all you need is a bowl of popcorn, a cozy blanket, and a little bit of bravery to celebrate this Halloween season.
Halloween (1978)
John Carpenter’s low-budget slasher flick is an obvious choice for celebrating the season. The story follows Michael Myers, a deranged asylum escapee who murdered his sister when he was only six. Fifteen years later, he’s come home, and he’s ready to draw new blood. He stalks a babysitter and her friends on Halloween night, tormenting them one by one. You may be asking yourself after this film, “What is the boogeyman?”
Scream (1996)
Perhaps one of Wes Craven’s most ingenious flicks, Scream, very much resonates even after more than 20 years. The famed “Ghostface,” the cinephiliac murderer targets a high schooler who recently suffered the loss of her mother. Although the plot initially appears shallow, several major twists occur for an exciting and unique watching experience. After watching this film, you may want to reconsider making friendships with film majors.
The Ring (2002)
“7 days…” is just how much time you’ll have left to live after watching this terrifying film. When a group of teenagers die precisely a week after watching a strange videotape, a reporter begins researching their case–although she watches the tape too, giving her only one week to solve the mystery. You’ll be scrambling for the blankets after watching this one. And don’t you dare look up the full video online. Just in case it IS real.
Hellraiser (1987)
Clive Barker’s ridiculously funny and gory flick guarantees a bloody good watching experience. The plot follows a man who toils with a strange magic box, ultimately releasing alien-like creatures who rip him to shreds. When his former lover moves into his old house, he convinces her to bring men back to the house so he can use their bodies to revitalize his own. Sounds strange, right? The storyline is tremendously weird but equally as entertaining.
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ivan Reitman’s hilarious and lighthearted paranormal classic is for those who prefer a laugh over a fright. The film follows a team of scientists who form their own “ghostbusting” team, fighting every entity in New York City. But when the portal to the dead is disrupted, the ghostbusters find themselves on a mission to save humanity. While this film isn’t deliberately spooky, the story is wonderfully entertaining. Plus, what’s better than the Ghostbusters theme song?
Carrie (1976)
Although this is the oldest movie on the list, it is perhaps the most chilling and unsettling film of all. This Stephen King adaptation follows the story of Carrie, a sheltered, socially inept telekinetic teenager who struggles for acceptance. When her abusive, evangelical mother finally lets her attend senior prom, Carrie meets a gruesome surprise and unleashes her powers in her violent rage.
Insidious (2010)
James Wan’s horrifying tale follows a family who moves into a new home when their son is suddenly and strangely induced into a coma. Shortly after he becomes sick, frightening occurrences happen in the house, leading them to believe the house is haunted. When they move once again and are still haunted, they realize that these paranormal instances are much more complicated than they thought. You might never want to sleep again after watching this modern classic, so maybe drink a cup of coffee afterward.