7 Random College Facts
Below are 7 random facts about higher education. These patterns help paint a picture of the present generation, with current trends having fascinating discrepancies. Although some are obvious, they are tunnels into the broader education discussion.
1. Women outnumber men in colleges
According to The Wall Street Journal, for every 6 women enrolled in college, there are only 4 men. This is debatably due to economic instability, lack of male role models, and biological differences. Although it may seem like a minor deviance, there are concerning outgrowths with gender gaps in education such as lower fertility rates and intensified political division.
2. The higher the education, the lower the unemployment rate
Doctorate degree holders have an unemployment rate of just 1.2%, according to the Federal Reserve Book of New York. It is no surprise that those without high school diplomas remain the most unemployed.
3. More students, less sex
The National College Health Association reports the amount of sexually active college students each year. College students are having less sex than previous generations. Many propose an increased focus on education, but, it could also be an increased focus on porn and masturbation. Furthermore, younger generations suffer a decrease in overall face-to-face connection, due to COVID-19 restrictions and the accessibility of technology.
4. Generation Z is a scientific generation
Generation Z are most likely to major in the sciences and social sciences; 30% of Generation Z majors in these fields. They are interested in wellness— it is evident in social media trends, diets and a surge of mental health and body positivity. Furthermore, many college campuses offer mental health services and are working to destigmatize getting help.
5. College faculty skewed to a political side
The Higher Education Research Institute reports college faculty leaning left; 60% of higher education faculty identify as far left or liberal. In comparison, only 12% identify as conservative or far right.
6. College prices are skyrocketing and minimum wage hasn’t kept up
Wages are incongruent to the price of tuition. Back in the 1970s, working minimum wage for the summer would be more than enough to cover a year’s tuition. Nowadays, one has to work many hours throughout the year to cover it. With the current prices of gas, housing and food, paying for college seems nearly impossible for many Americans without loans.
7. Americans want to forgive student loans
More than half of Americans support at least some student loan forgiveness. The Education Data Initiative reports 55% support cancellation of up to $10,000 per person; 47% support more than that — up to $50,000.
You must be logged in to post a comment.