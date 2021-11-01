Top 10 Halloween movies that are great for a good scare
Halloween movies have shocked people for decades. From silent films to modern movies, they have all kept us wishing for me. Right now is the best time of the year for movie marathons about witches to Michael Myers and many more.
The Halloween spirit is packed with family classics and spooky horrors. So everyone sit back and get ready for a list of your favorite movies
“The Invisible Man” | Hulu, HBO Max, Prime
“The Invisible Man” is about a woman that is being stalked by her ex-boyfriend that had faked his suicide. After being denied help from the police because they don’t believe her, Cecilia (Elizabeth Moss) is out to prove that she is not crazy and kill the man.
“Hocus Pocus” | Disney+
“Hocus Pocus” is a film made by Disney about three witches that have been released from their coven that are trying to become immortal. It is now down to three kids and a cat to stop the witches from becoming immortal. A sequel is planned to come out 2022, Disney announced.
“Get Out” | Hulu
“Get Out” is about a black man who is meeting his white girlfriend’s family. With her not mentioning that he was black, they act differently around him. Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) is told to get out Andre. Chris is trying to now get out from the family.
“Us” | Hulu
“Us” is a film made by Jordan Peele about a family that visits a beach house that she grew up in. Haunted by what has happened before she comes to the belief that something is about to go wrong. Doppelgangers of the family soon show up and they are forced to fight against them for their own survival.
This movie can be found on Hulu.
“It” | Hulu, Prime
The film “It” is about a shape shifting clown that feasts off the fear of young children. The evil takes the shape of a shape shifting clown that only shows up every 27 years. The kids are forced to overcome their fear to take down this evil.
“Halloween Town” | Hulu, Disney+
“Halloween Town” is a film made by Disney about a young girl named Marnie, who on her 13th birthday finds out that she is a witch just like her grandma and mother. She later sneaks on a bus with her brother to visit their grandma in a town of the supernatural. They soon find out they are in a battle against evil forces trying to take over their town.
“A Quiet Place” | Prime, Paramount+ , Hulu
“A Quiet Place” is a film about a family that must stay quiet to avoid being killed by mythical creatures. To avoid being hunted, you must never make a sound because if they can’t hear you, they can’t hunt you. While trying to save their family they are also struck with having to find a way to fight back these creatures.
“The Conjuring” | Netflix, HBO Max
“The Conjuring” is about a parent with their 5 kids that move into a farmhouse in Rhode island. While living in this house, strange stuff starts to happen. Their clocks are starting to stop, they start to smell weird noises and hear weird things. Because of this they seek help from a paranormal investigator that believes they are being terrorized by a demon.
“The Purge”
America is overcrowded by crime and there is a sanctioned 12-hour period in which all crime is legal. James Sadin (Ethan Hawke) is now forced to save his family through the night but its met with some obstacles because of the new people that have joined them through the night.
“Hubie Halloween” | Netflix
A man named Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) who considers himself the watchdog over Halloween in his town of Salem is tasked to keep his street safe from the Halloween horrors. Someone new moves into Hubie’s town and he starts to get very suspicious when people start disappearing out of nowhere.
