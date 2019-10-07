5 things to do around Saddleback College
5. Roger Dunn Golf Shop
If you ever find yourself having some extra time to kill in-between classes with nothing to do, I recommend visiting Roger Dunn’s. They offer a state of the art Pro Series swing monitor that is able to track your swing as well as the balls path. If the swing monitor isn’t for you, you can always work on your putting where they have an indoor 9 hole putting green and hundreds of putters to choose from.
4. Santora’s Pizza Subs and Wings
Love pizza and wings? Santora’s is the local hot spot for both and its walking distance from Saddlebacks campus. With insane daily specials making it perfect for college students on a budget, Santora has become a vital resource within the community. On Mondays or “Pizza Day” you can order any large pizza for $12.99. “Taco Tuesday” offers $1.50 tacos and $2.75 Tecate draft. Wednesday is “Wing Day” where they offer 20 wings for $12.99. Specials on pizza, tacos, beer, and wings.
3. The McKinney Theatre at Saddleback College
The McKinney Theatre offers a wide variety of shows throughout the year and is a great way to support the schools performing arts programs. On Friday, October 4 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be a Wing Ensemble in Concert. Ticket prices are as follows, $20 adult, $15 senior, $12 student, $20 door price. Be sure to check out a show this school year. It is a great experience and some professors even offer extra credit for attending. If you are a student that always finds themselves right on the border of passing a class at the end of the semester, this is a great opportunity for extra points towards the end of the semester.
2. Zenko Sushi
If you enjoy fresh yellowtail, tuna, albacore, and more then Zenko is for you. Zenko offers 12 different appetizers, more than 30 rolls, and all you can eat sushi every day! The best deal they offer is the lunch price all you can eat sushi. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. you can get all you can eat for just $20! A great bargain for young growing college students on a budget.
1. The Shops at Mission Viejo
Also known as “Mission Mall” is the best place to go around Saddleback hands down. With tons of shops and a huge food court with over 10 restaurants to choose from, Mission Mall is a great hangout spot to spend time with friends. Some places worth checking out inside the mall are Zumiez, Lululemon, RVCA, Cheesecake Factory, Macy’s, Nordstrom.