5 must see Saddleback arts events
09/19/2019 Life
With an overwhelming abundance of performances being hosted at Saddleback College this fall, it can be difficult to choose the right one to attend.
Here is a list of the five best arts events to attend on campus for the upcoming fall season. Look forward to innovative performances hosted by the performing arts department, showcasing some of Saddleback’s most ingenious and talented students.
- Jazz Lab Ensemble Concert on September 30 at 7:30 p.m. This brilliant production exhibits the talents of students participating in the jazz studies program. Students will be performing both classic jazz pieces as well as original compositions. The event is hosted in the McKinney Theater, and tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for students, and children 12 and under are free.
- Symphony Orchestra Concert on October 5 at 7:30 p.m. Join Saddlebacks’ own symphony orchestra for a night of traditional symphony arrangements under the instruction of Maestro Yorgos Kouritas. The event is hosted in the McKinney Theater, and tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $12 for students, and children 12 and under are free.
- Peter and the Starcatcher on November 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10. Showtimes for the 1st 2nd, 8th and 9th are 7:30, and showtimes for the 3rd and 10th are 2:30. Don’t miss Saddleback’s fall production, a grand tale of Peter Pan’s adventures and the characters he befriends. The event is hosted in the McKinney Theater, and tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $12 for students, and children 12 and under are free.
- A Feast of Lights on December 6, 7 and 8. Showtimes for the 6th and 7th are 7:30, and showtimes for the 8th are 2:00 and 5:00. Join Saddleback’s choirs and symphony for a tradition that spans over 25 years. Ensembles will be performing classic and contemporary holiday music, spreading cheer to all who attend. The event is hosted in the McKinney Theater, and tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $20 for students, and $15 for children 12 and under.
- Commercial Music Ensemble Concert on December 15 at 5:00. If you prefer modern music, join the commercial music ensemble as they perform genres spanning classic rock to hip hop. The event is hosted at the McKinney Theater, and tickets are free for everyone.