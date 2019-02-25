5 cheap activities for students to take advantage of this spring
02/25/2019 Life
College students know; the cheaper the better, and going out in south Orange County can get expensive. But there are many amazing deals waiting for students on a budget if you look in the right places. With that said, here is a list of some of the best deals and activities that will save you money this semester.
- AMC $5 Tuesdays: If you love movies but hate paying $20 for a luxury experience, this is something you should know about. You can see the latest movies playing every Tuesday for just $5 at all participating AMC theatres, you heard it, $5. Download the AMC app or click here to for more information.
- Bowlmor Lanes $2.22 Tuesdays: Before or after your $5 movie catch a deal on food, bowling and games with $2.22 Tuesdays. Located at The District at Tustin Legacy this is a convenient stop for students to stretch their dollar. They will be offering $2.22 Games, Tacos, Long Island Iced Teas and Tall Boys. Their arcade cards are typically $5, but tonight grab them for only $2. Click here to visit their website for more information.
- Great Park Balloon Ride: This bright orange hot air balloon can be seen flying high in the center of Irvine. Bring family and friends and get a birds-eye view of the city for just $10 a person, and enjoy free entry for children with a paid adult ticket. Click here for more information on prices and ride times.
- The Observatory: Visit this concert venue located in Santa Ana to see a variety of artists for ticket prices as low as $10. Discover new artists and experience shows happening every week. The Observatory also offers early entry reservations for drinks and food up to an hour before the show. Click here for more information on upcoming artists.
- Santa Ana Art Walk: Experience multiple art galleries, discover local artists and live music for free on the first Saturday of every month in Downtown Santa Ana. Stroll through galleries and support local artists during this ongoing event, or grab a bite to eat at one of the many vendors that line the streets. Click here for more information.