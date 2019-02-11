10 things you need to know about cystic fibrosis

02/11/2019 Life

Dr. Brian Bear presents his research about cystic fibrosis at the Science lecture series. (Emily Tonnessen)

Dr. Brian Bear from Vertex pharmaceuticals visited Saddleback College Feb. 6 to present at the Science lecture series about his work developing a treatment for cystic fibrosis. Here’s 10 facts you may want to know if you are interested in the disease.

  1. There are about 75,000 cases of cystic fibrosis worldwide.
  2. The disease is not common outside of the United States and Europe.
  3. Cystic fibrosis is caused by a defective protein in the CFTR gene.
  4. It debilitates lung and liver function.
  5. The median life expectancy for those affected by cystic fibrosis is 47 years.
  6. Patients are diagnosed as infants.
  7. On average, CF patients take 50-75 pills per day.
  8. The gene mutation that causes cystic fibrosis was discovered in 1989.
  9. If two carriers of the CF gene have a child, the offspring will have a 25% chance of being born with the disease.
  10. Donated bronchi tissue is utilized to help treat CF patients.

Comments

comments

About The Author

Emily Tonnessen