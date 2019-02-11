10 things you need to know about cystic fibrosis
02/11/2019 Life
Dr. Brian Bear from Vertex pharmaceuticals visited Saddleback College Feb. 6 to present at the Science lecture series about his work developing a treatment for cystic fibrosis. Here’s 10 facts you may want to know if you are interested in the disease.
- There are about 75,000 cases of cystic fibrosis worldwide.
- The disease is not common outside of the United States and Europe.
- Cystic fibrosis is caused by a defective protein in the CFTR gene.
- It debilitates lung and liver function.
- The median life expectancy for those affected by cystic fibrosis is 47 years.
- Patients are diagnosed as infants.
- On average, CF patients take 50-75 pills per day.
- The gene mutation that causes cystic fibrosis was discovered in 1989.
- If two carriers of the CF gene have a child, the offspring will have a 25% chance of being born with the disease.
- Donated bronchi tissue is utilized to help treat CF patients.