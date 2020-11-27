See the deals your store has this Friday
Black Friday is a time of getting the best deals on the most loved product or simply because it is a good deal. It involves everyone pushing through one another, trying to get the best deals of the season. However, social distancing has taken over but stores are doing their best to make sure the Black Friday tradition is still intact.
Many of the stores listed below will be open and maintain open to closing hours of 8am-10pm. However, that is still not guaranteed for every store and should still be checked online or over the phone.
Countless other stores will be open but will be maintaining COVID-19 restrictions to ensure their clients’ safety. It is important to note that the deals listed are for all in-person stores, online deals differ from the ones present on this list.
Here is a list of some of the stores and the deals that will be offered as will access to the websites for the online deals:
- Abercrombie & Fitch 40% off the entire store
- Adidas 40% off storewide plus additional 10% off for rewards members
- American Eagle 40% off store and clearance items.
- Anthropologie 30% off the entire store
- Apple Get a Gift Card of up to $150 after buying any eligible Apple product from Nov. 27
- Brandy Melville 50% off the entire store
- Champs 75% off sports apparel and up to 40% off select sneakers
- Dr. Martens Get $25 off with $125 purchase
- Foot Locker Discounts on select sneaker brands (they will be marked when in the store)
- Garage 30% off Select styles
- H&M 30% off the entire store
- Hollister 40% off the entire store
- Hot Topic $12 off t-shirts in the entire store, BOGO (Buy one get one) $10 off on select apparel, Buy two masks and get one free and almost 30% off the entire store
- Hurley/Nike 30% off entire store plus Gift with Purchase
- Journeys 30% off the entire store
- lululemon athletica Leggings at discounts ranging from 19-21% off
- Macy’s Sales starting from 40% off on select items store and site-wide
- Nordstrom Up to 50% off select brands in store
- Oakley Up to 50% off select styles
- Old Navy 50% off entire store; $1 cozy socks
- Pacsun $19 on hoodies and sweats. BOGO on jeans and pants. Up to 40% off on Graphic Tees
- Planet Beauty Get $50 off a $100 purchase and up to 70% off select brands and holiday packages
- Quiksilver BOGO 50% Apparel only and up to 50% off select items
- Sephora Spend $50 and get a 15% off voucher for your next purchase
- Skechers BOGO 50% off
- Sunglass Hut 50% off top designer sunglasses
- Tilly’s RSQ Jeans 2 for $50
- Urban Outfitters BOGO entire store
- Ulta Up to 50% off on select brands marked in the store
- Vans Socks BOGO 50% off and extra markdowns on flannels & hoodies
- Windsor 20% off regular priced items
- Zumiez BOGO 50% sale items
COVID-19 will not bring many other stores and deal seekers’ down as the aim to keep some tradition alive is still in heart. As a result, the stores listened and while taking COVID-19 related precautions, Black Friday will continue in a safe but effective manner for all.