Are you really choosing the right career?
The Career and Re-Entry Center hosted a Virtual Career Road Trip Workshop on Aug. 26 to help students find out what career is right for them. It covered two digital career-based resources called Career Cruising and Roadtrip Nation.
In the career cruising site, viewers answer a multitude of questions about their skills and based on the answers provided, the algorithm will find the top 10 careers for the participant. On Roadtrip Nation, participants are starting their own roadmap in which they will enter three of their interests based on the options shown. Upon finishing, they will not only be shown multiple careers based on their answers, but also videos from leaders in their careers and the majors.
If you are confused about your future and want to look into further options visit RoadTrip Nation. In addition to this one, there are other virtual workshops as well available on the events calendar on the Saddleback College website.