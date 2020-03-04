OC Parks project proposal to destroy half north of Strands Beach
OC Parks proposal will pave over 22,000 square feet of natural sand at Dana Point Strands Beach.
Their proposal involves the construction of a revetment protecting properties near the beach area. A revetment is a slope structure that absorbs energy from incoming water, which Strands Beach already has since 1972.
The construction will pave over 22,000 square feet of natural sand disrupting the sand flow and eroding the natural environment. On the south end of Strands there’s another invasive development that has been causing similar issues to the area.
The California Coastal Commission had a hearing last week to discuss the project where a few members of the Surfrider Foundation attended to speak against the proposal. This proposal includes the construction of new public access walkway, structural seat/wave stairways, security fence, private access gates, drainage repair and landscaping on bluff.
Despite the risk of landslide and the loss of very expensive homes, the California Coastal Commission denied OC Parks proposal on Thursday Feb. 13.