Men’s Basketball score on and off the court at the end of a successful season
Men’s Basketball earned a spot on Saddlebacks Academic honor roll with a team GPA of 3.12 and won the Orange Empire Conference title. The team saw overall scores improve tremendously on the court compared to their 2017-2018 year. This year, points per game went from 65.8 to 74.0, FG% 46.8 to 49.6, Conf 0-12 to 10-2 and Overall 0-28 to 19-9.
The Saddleback College men’s basketball team scored a share of the Orange Empire Conference title Friday night by defeating Fullerton College, 69-65, in the final game of the season. This is the third title win for Saddleback athletic teams this year following women’s golf team’s third consecutive conference title and the women’s cross country team’s first-ever conference title earned in October.
The Gauchos finished up their season with a 19-9 overall score and 10-2 mark in conference play. But needed a victory on the final day of the season in order to obtain the No. 2 spot in the state held by the Fullerton team. Fullerton also finished 10-2 in conference play, finishing the regular season with 25-3.
Sophomores Shawn Stith and J.J. Overton led the Gauchos to victory also earning titles. Stith was named co-Orange Empire Conference MVP, scoring 17 points and 11 rebounds averaging 15.9 points and 7.0 rebounds this year, ending his Saddleback career with 797 points and 365 rebounds. While Overton scored a team-high of 18 points earning a title on the first-team all-conference list while averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. The starting line up made the second-team all-conference list including sophomore center Arash Poorsina, sophomore guard Sean Birk, and freshman guard Captain Whitlock. Head coach Andy Ground was recognized as co-Coach-of-the-Year.
“Our Gaucho men’s basketball team continues to excel both in the classroom and on the court. To accomplish both a team GPA of 3.12 and also a conference championship in the same year is very impressive,” Saddleback Athletics Director Randy Totorp said. “We are proud of their accomplishments and appreciate the effort of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and faculty.”