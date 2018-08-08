Holy fire cause under investigation

The Holy fire located in Holy Jim and Trabuco Canyon at 33.691, -117.521. (Google Maps)

Cleveland National Forest firefighters estimate Holy fire containment by Wednesday

The Orange County Fire Authority and San Diego based Cleveland National Forest firefighters fight to extinguish the Holy fire located within Holy Jim and Trabuco Canyon. First reports of the 3,399-acre wildfire affecting communities in Holy Jim Canyon, Trabuco Canyon Residence Tract and Blue Jay and Falcon Campgrounds surfaced at 1:21 p.m. on Monday, August 6.

Incident information for the wildfire was last updated on the InciWeb all-risk incident information management system today at 7:26 p.m.

