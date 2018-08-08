Holy fire cause under investigation
Cleveland National Forest firefighters estimate Holy fire containment by Wednesday
The Orange County Fire Authority and San Diego based Cleveland National Forest firefighters fight to extinguish the Holy fire located within Holy Jim and Trabuco Canyon. First reports of the 3,399-acre wildfire affecting communities in Holy Jim Canyon, Trabuco Canyon Residence Tract and Blue Jay and Falcon Campgrounds surfaced at 1:21 p.m. on Monday, August 6.
#HolyFire as seen from Saddleback College. pic.twitter.com/Qucp5Avh7D
— Saddleback College (@SaddlebackColl) August 6, 2018
Incident information for the wildfire was last updated on the InciWeb all-risk incident information management system today at 7:26 p.m.
#HolyJimFire All campgrounds closed on the Trabuco Ranger District. Forest road closures: Trabuco Creek, Maple Springs, North Main Divide, Bedford and Indian Truck Trail. #ocfa pic.twitter.com/ebebmpoM6I
— Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 7, 2018