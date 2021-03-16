‘Wandavision’ finale end-credit scenes leave Marvel fans theorizing, again
Warning: this article contains spoilers on the Disney+ series, “Wandavision”
The ninth and final episode of the Disney+ hit series “Wandavision” aired on March 5, sparking emotional uproar from viewers. The two end credit scenes leave fans theorizing on the future of Phase 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The first end-credit scene kicks off after Wanda Maximoff has to say goodbye to Vision and their children, Billy and Tommy. Maximoff is wearing her ‘Scarlet Witch’ uniform talking to S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau. After Rambeau and Maximoff say their goodbyes, Rambeau is asked inside the Westview movie theatre.
Upon entering the theatre, another FBI agent tells Rambeau an old friend of her mother’s sent her. With that statement getting Rambeau curious, she enters the theatre. Moments after entering, the FBI agent steps out of disguise, and MCU fans welcome back the familiar face of a Skrull.
Skrulls are green-faced aliens introduced into the MCU in the 2019 Marvel movie, “Captain Marvel” who fought alongside Carol Danvers and Nick Fury. The Skrull species debuted back in 2019 in the latest Spider-Man movie, “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
The Skrull, in-turn, tells Rambeau that the friend who sent her would like to meet her finally. Audiences speculate that this may be S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, who’s last seen on a Skrull spaceship at the end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
Concluding the first end-credit scene, fans and audiences alike adhere to seeing more of Rambeau in the MCU. Her future appearance in Marvel films is deemed likely from the powers she forges from ‘the hex,’ the world Maximoff created. Fan theories suggest that she will be returning in the film “Captain Marvel 2,” releasing in 2022.
In addition to the new Captain Marvel movie, Rambeau could be appearing in a future Disney+ television series, “Secret Invasion.” The show focuses on Nick Fury and Talos, a Skrull who befriended Fury on his past adventure with Captain Marvel, the release date has yet to be shared.
A common structure for Marvel is two extra scenes after their films. The second and final end-credit scene for ‘Wandavision’ appears right after the last few end-credits leave the screen.
The scene starts with a shot of a forest panning into a cabin, where we see Maximoff sitting on the front porch. As she gets up to tend to her tea kettle, what looks like an astral projected version of the Scarlet Witch in the corner of the room. Viewers witness the Scarlet Witch reading into the Darkhold spellbook that she took from neighbor-turned-enemy witch Agatha Harkness.
The scene closes with the Scarlet Witch, quickly absorbing the “Darkhold” information, which is said to hold unspeakable dark powers. Just after Maximoff hears a cry for help from her children, the scene ends.
Theories suggest that this sets up the Marvel Phase 4 movie, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
“But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth,” IMDb said, describing the plot for the Doctor Strange sequel. “Messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.”
Fans theorize that Maximoff may be the said “friend turned enemy” that the plot revealed and open the multiverse. As “Wandavision” shows just how far Maximoff went to have a family, the Doctor Strange sequel may show how far she would go to retrieve them.
With Elizabeth Olsen, the leading actress in the film, one thing to know for sure is that this isn’t the last time audiences will see Wanda Maximoff and the Scarlet Witch.