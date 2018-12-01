Video Game Awards aiming for more than just awarding the year’s best games
Creator of the Video Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, tweets about what gamers will see at this year’s show
Creator and producer of the Video Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, tweeted about what people will have to expect in this year’s show. Like last year he plans to showcase new games, information on already known titles, and appearances from guest stars.
For almost a year I have to keep so much secret about #TheGameAwards Tomorrow I’m excited to begin telling you guys about some of the stuff I’ve been planning for the past 11 months. Premieres. New game announces. So many special guests.
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 28, 2018
Today he tweeted about one guest who will appear throughout the ceremony. Composer Lorne Balfe (“Mission Impossible: Fallout,” “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2”) will “serve as composer and musical director” for the event.
“I know from my Twitter feed that a lot of people tune in because they want to get excited about being surprised,” he says in a video about the fifth annual show. “And sometimes we will show a new trailer on an existing game with a meaningful update, but this year we have a lot of teams saying, ‘Hey Game Awards, we want to break the news about what we’re doing at the show.
With over ten reveals of new, unannounced games, one presentation has been confirmed. Indie studio Obsidian Entertainment (“Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords,” “Fallout: New Vegas,” “South Park: The Stick of Truth”) along with the publisher Private Division (“Kerbal Space Program”) have an RPG in the works. When entering Obsidian’s website, users will see two ads for the project.that is “brought to you by: Auntie Cleo’s.”
General Manager of Bioware, Casey Hudson will make a return. Bioware’s next AAA project, “Anthem,” comes out in Feb. 22, so Hudson will show something new from the sci-fi adventure game.
YouTube star Jack Septic Eye will present an award. Keighley did not reveal what the online personality will present.
Three people from Hollywood will come out. Directors of “Avengers: Infinity War” Joe and Anthony Russo will arrive for their first time at the VGA. Another first-time arrival comes from Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Waltz (“Django Unchained,” “Inglourious Basterds”).
In 2017, over 11.5 million people around the world tuned into the live stream of the event. The numbers from 2017 tripled compared to the 3.8 million viewers in 2016.
The Video Game Awards will start next week at 5:30 p.m. (PT) at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Dec. 6. People can tune into live streams from Xbox, PlayStation, YouTube, Twitch, IGN, and more to watch which games will win awards.