Universal Messages – Scorpio Season
As Libra season comes to an end, the sensitive, watery Scorpio season is well underway. Many of the zodiac signs will feel this transition in their home life, relationships, career and most importantly within themselves.
The element of water (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio): As the water signs of the Zodiac, you guys are asked to look inward and seek what you truly desire. Pisces are asked to use their inner desires to make a new routine in order to prioritize what’s more important to focus on: whether that be a new job or a new hobby. However, Cancer and Scorpio, both are asked to take what they have learned over the course of this year and apply it to their lives now. There is much healing and inner-work that has been done, so it’s key to shine that light on the important aspects of your life.
The element of fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius): What all these signs have in common is that they have worked really hard over the course of the past couple months to become conscious of their feelings, desires and needs. This innerwork now enables them to be able to work on their professional life and career in a more harmonious way because they will be working on this area of life with their needs in mind. This is a perfect time for these fiery beings to use their minds to create the best reality they can through the wisdom they have acquired this year.
The element of Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn): With the full moon coming up, it is intended that these earthly beings stay true to themselves. It’s important that all that you want to manifest for the rest of the year is focused on with care and trust within yourself to be able to do what you need. All the risks you have taken in order to achieve what you desire most is being amplified in order to show you that all the power you need in the world is within yourself, and trust that you can make whatever you desire happen if you truly put all your energy into what’s important.
The element of air (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius): While Gemini and Libra are both being asked to take a step back and have a breather, due to all they’ve been working hard on the past few months, it may be hard for them to relax when things have always been go go go! It’s essential that Gemini and Libra focus on being responsive rather than reactive this Scorpio season, while Aquarius is asked to take on this career fulfilling season head-on. This season, Aquarius will be asked to dissect their career/professional life and to focus on what’s really important, and make peace with what should be put to rest.
This should be a very fulfilling season for all zodiac signs, in which case all are being put to the test whether or not they trust themselves enough to fulfill their deepest desires, and whether or not they will put full intentions on what is most important to them.