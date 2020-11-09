Top 10 streamed shows to binge watch before finals
It’s about to be the most wonderful time of the year next month. Yep, you guessed it: finals. Check out a few of these shows before having to cram for that exam.
- ‘The Morning Show’ (2019) | Apple TV+ | one season, 10 episodes
BREAKING NEWS: Rachel Green and Michael Scott who? After sexual allegations strip her news partner, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), of his career, news anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) must find a way to save the show — and her reputation. Small-town, outspoken journalist Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) may be the answer to everyone’s problem — or the fuel for the fire. While “The Morning Show” is not biographical of any particular newsroom, the series is a nod to the power struggle between men and women in the American workforce. This issue goes far beyond the entertainment industry.
- ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ (2020) | Hulu | one season, eight episodes
Mother knows best. Based on the best-selling novel by Celeste Ng, “Little Fires Everywhere,” Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon play the highly structured Elena Richardson and nomadic Mia Warren (Washington). The two clashing mothers, despite their differences, find themselves at the epicenter of both their families’ and small Ohio town’s drama. With daughters turning on their own mothers and families pointing fingers at one another, let’s just say things get pretty heated.
- ‘Living With Yourself’ (2019) | Netflix | one season, eight episodes
There is nothing better than two Paul Rudds. Jaded with the monotony of life, Miles (Rudd) undergoes a strange procedure to strip him of his chronic unhappiness. However, due to a glitch in the system, he discovers that his new and improved clone has completely stolen his identity. “Living With Yourself” is a combination of existentialism and subtle humor that truly highlights the meaning of life and Rudd’s ability to play two versions of the same person seamlessly.
- ‘Frayed’ (2019) | HBO Max | one season, six episodes
After her late husband’s estate freezes, London housewife Sammy Cooper (Sarah Kendall) returns to Newcastle, Australia, with their two children. During her time there, Sammy finds herself confronting why she left the country in the first place. This comedy-drama has both cringeworthy and tender moments and never compromises a good performance for a goofy scene.
- ‘Ted Lasso’ (2020) | Apple TV+ | one season, 12 episodes
Jason Sudeikis plays the charismatic American football coach Ted Lasso in this new Apple TV+ sports comedy series. Despite his lack of knowledge for the sport, Ted is hired to coach a professional English football team— aka soccer. Nothing could go wrong. Based on Sudeikis’ National Broadcasting Company’s sports promo character in 2013-14, this feel-good comedy is both a touchdown and a goal. It’s the perfect series to spark determination and mentally prepare yourself for “the finals game.”
- ‘Dead to Me’ (2019) | Netflix | two seasons, 20 episodes
Determined to solve the crime of her late husband’s hit-and-run accident, Jen (Christina Applegate) meets the eccentric Judy (Linda Cardellini) at a grief counseling support group. Despite their polar personalities, the two grieving ladies seem to compliment each other well in an unlikely friendship. However, while the pair bond and find comfort in each other’s company, Judy is simultaneously hiding a secret from her new best friend. Perhaps she may be the person — and friend — that Jen has been looking for all along.
- ‘Cobra Kai’ (2018) | Netflix | two seasons, 20 episodes
34 years after the karate tournament that literally knocked him down, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reunites with his forever-rival, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). “Cobra Kai” pays homage to the original 1984 “Karate Kid,” while also putting some new twists and storylines into the mix.
- ‘PEN15’ (2019) | Hulu | two seasons, 17 episodes
Before diving into those college books, transport back to those middle school years when girls’ fashion choices were between rainbow unicorn sweaters and off the shoulder crop tops. Maya (Maya Erskine) and Anna (Anna Konkle) revisit their own middle school horror stories as two teenage outcast best friends in 2000. They do everything together. “PEN15” portrays those awkward yet transformative years in the most accurate and hilarious way possible. But don’t be fooled, it also has those honest moments that truly encompass great writing; the kind that bonds an audience member with the characters and reminds them of what it was like to be impressionable, hormonal teens.
- ‘Ramy’ (2019) | Hulu | two seasons, 20 episodes
This comedy-drama is a hidden gem that brilliantly offers various perspectives on religion, family, relationships and life in general. As the show’s creator, executive producer and lead actor, Ramy Youssef, portrays the ebbs and flows of a first-generation Egyptian-American as he seeks harmony between his Muslim religion and American culture. “Ramy” is a tasteful combination of authentic storytelling and smart humor that makes people think, while also choke on laughter.
1.’“Barry’ (2018) | HBO Max | two seasons, 16 episodes
Barry, played by co-creator, Bill Hader, is a former marine who finds himself living double lives: struggling actor by day and hitman by night. Although the story’s premise is quite strange, “Barry” toys with the ideas of guilt, love and the desire to fit in, all of which can be relatable feelings — not just for actors and hitmen. How will Barry fulfill his aspirations of becoming an actor while also grappling with each kill’s consequences, and sometimes, blurring the lines between the two.