Top 10 ‘Star Wars’ songs that will give you chills
Which John Williams “Star Wars” songs give you chills to the core?
10. “Across The Stars” | Anakin and Padme’s love theme
This theme was crucial in the second prequel movie, “Attack of the Clones” when Anakin was with Padme on Naboo before going to the arena on Geonosis. A lot of people liked this song but it was not a huge hit that people would listen to all the time.
9. “Yub Nub” | Ewok victory theme
The way the final original trilogy film ends is with the Rebel Alliance defeating the mighty Empire, resulting in a party fit for a Wookiee on Endor. Fans loved the song after they watched the movie and it’s still very popular with older fans and fans of the original trilogy.
8. “The Pit of Carkoon/Sail Barge Assault”
During the first epic battle in “Return of the Jedi,” heroic droid R2-D2 launches Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber at him to start the epic fight on Jabba’s sail barge. Luke, Han Solo and Lando Calrissian go to take on Jabba The Hutt’s goons and save Leia from Jabba The Hutt!
7. “The Force Theme” | Luke’s Skywalker’s Theme
The force theme is played whenever Luke Skywalker is on the screen. It first appeared in the first movie “A New Hope” when Luke looked out to the horizon. The force theme is known widely by “Star Wars” fans across the world and loved by many and definitely gives you chills when it is played in an amazing scenario.
6. “Anakin’s Betrayal ” | Order 66
Order 66 was one of the most brutal scenes in all of the movies, as the clones turned against their loyal Jedi generals and killed them without thinking. This song is also known as Anakin Skywalker turning to the dark side of the force. Anakin marches into the Jedi Temple with his clone battalion. The song works well if you’re walking into an arena and getting hyped for a big game.
5. “Cantina Band”
Oh the “Cantina Band.” Despite it only being a short three minutes of music, it’s the type of music you can use at any barbecue event or at a pub. Just make sure to not lose any arms when you play this song.
4. “Battle of the Heroes” | Anakin vs. Obi-Wan
The final fight in what was supposed to be the final episode of the “Star Wars Saga” delivered! Fans loved the acrobatic and swiftness of the former Jedi Padawan and his master. The score by John Williams for this final fight shows why it was titled “Battle of the Heroes.”
3. “Duel of the Fates” | Darth Maul fight
One of the most iconic fight scene songs is “Duel Of The Fates,” as it is the first time ever we see a two on one lightsaber duel. Darth Maul, the villain with a double bladed lightsaber, takes on Qui-Gon Jinn and his Padawan, Obi-Wan Kenobi, in what is the climax of the first movie. The song is sung in Sanskrit and has an amazing vocal performance, along with being another brilliant piece of music by maestro John Williams
2. “The Imperial March” | Darth Vader’s theme
The main theme of the dark lord himself was played throughout “Empire Strikes Back” and through to “Revenge of the Sith.” Most fans of “Star Wars” know this song as the theme of Vader. Even rap songs have been made with the beat of the Imperial March or remixes of the song.
1. “Main Title ”
The main theme is something that everyone, knows even if you haven’t seen “Star Wars.” People will hum it, but each era of “Star Wars” from the originals to the prequels and the sequels has a different style of instruments that play the main theme. Yes, it might be the same theme but it is different for each era of the films.
Let me know what your top “Star Wars” songs are in the comments.
