Theatre arts holds auditions for musicals ‘Emma,’ ‘Tiny Tim’
The Saddleback theater department held auditions for two of their upcoming productions, “Emma: No One But Herself The Musical” and “Ken and Jack Ludwigs Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol.”
The candidates performed a 90-second monologue and sang 32 bars to showcase their singing and performing talents in FA 308, the studio theatre at Saddleback, on Aug. 27 and 28.
“Emma,” based on the novel by Jane Austen, is about a young woman named Emma who matchmakes for her friends. However, while trying to matchmake one of her friends, she would later meet her own match, that would lead to several romantic frenzies.
“Tiny Tims Christmas Carol” is an adaptation of the classic story by Charles Dickens in which Tiny Tim tries to have his father home for Christmas, but his father’s boss Ebenezer Scrooge forbids him from leaving work. So Tiny Tim staged a spectacle with ghosts to convince Scrooge to let his dad come home for the holiday and spread Christmas cheer.
Candidates like theater major Sierra Thomas, who auditioned for “Emma” and “Tiny Tim,” who auditioned for “Emma” and “Tiny Tim,” appeared nervous at first, but were happy to be there since they love to perform on stage, learn throughout the process, and follow their passion for theater.
“I’ve been doing musical theater since I was nine, and it’s my number one passion,” said Thomas, a theater major. “Any chance I get to audition, I take it, even if it’s just for practice, because it’s something I love and when you love something, you practice to improve.”
Talking with friends is one way to relieve the stress of auditions, Thomas said.
“I think it’s a great educational opportunity for people trying to pursue theater or even just like it as a hobby,” said Danny Enders, a theater major who auditioned for “Emma,” and “Tiny Tim.” “I just think it’s a great place to do it. The community here is also incredible.”
Like Thomas, she also talks with friends since it helps her understand that she is not alone and is on the same boat with others.
Hedi Ochoa, a theater director at Saddleback since 2006, explained how the audition process went and how she seeks for talent and creativity in the candidates, but also to help them feel comfortable when performing live.
“I do believe that a lot of storytelling is building around the cast,” said Ochoa, who also teaches speech. “And so what ends up happening is as I’m hearing them audition, my creativity starts going, right?”
During the process, she asked the candidates to do silly things like a funny joke in order for them to see how willing they are to be comedic and find opportunities to connect with the audience, Ochoa said.
Bill McGuire, chair of theater arts, has a vision for both “Emma” and “Tiny Tim,” why he picked these shows and how it would help students in the department thrive on stage.
“So these shows are picks for people for our students to get as much practical experience as possible before they graduate,” McQuire said. “My vision is basically for the students to have a very accessible and yet challenging learning experience, challenging in the fact that, you know, it’s important. So my vision is that the shows are really fully realized as best as they can be.”
For Brendon Sutoris, a theater major who auditioned for “Emma” and “Tiny Tim,” he hopes performances and storytelling help impact the audience, joyfully and emotionally.
“I want their joy, their feelings, their excitement, their worry, all of the things you know?” Sutoris said. “I love to make people feel what the story tells.”
Dominic Puccio, another theater major, hopes that the audience can connect with the characters and stories on stage.
“They are both comedies, so hopefully they’re crying with laughter, peeing themselves, just having to run out to the bathroom over and over again,” Puccio said. “The thing about theater can make you feel a lot. So it’s not about being funny, or about being moving. It’s about activating somebody. So if I can give the audience that, even one member, though, preferably all members, I’ll be very happy.”
Director Ochoa hopes the stories from both performances affect the audience deeply when they walk out the theater.
“How is it that we can teach people how different humans live their lives, and how we can teach audiences a new sense of the world every time we tell a story.” Ochoa said, the theater arts director. “I’m hoping that the audience will leave with the newfound understanding of the world. I’m hoping that regardless of what age you are as an audience member, that you’re gonna experience some joy, laughter with some other audience members, and some inspiration.”
“Emma: No One But Herself the Musical” will run from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2 and “Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol” will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 7. Tickets for both musicals will be released soon.
“I’m just hoping people are inspired when they leave,” she said.
