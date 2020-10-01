“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” now announced as a trilogy
While Nintendo fans expected a sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” this year, a prequel has been announced, “Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity,” to release instead on Nov. 20. Even if fans of the series have to wait a bit longer for the sequel, this has made some even more excited.
“It’s been a couple of years since ‘Breath of the Wild’ came out so I’m super stoked about this,” said Noel Ferrer, former competitive gamer for Super Smash Brothers. “Especially since I’ll have even more free time during the holidays it’ll be perfect. Anyways, I don’t mind waiting longer for the sequel game so that it comes out even better.”
For those unaware of the series, “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” was released on March 3, 2017 with wide critical and commercial acclaim. The title won multiple awards, most notably winning Game of the Year by Imagine Games Network, the popular video game and entertainment media website and Game of the Year by The Game Awards. Not only was the game awarded with praise, but it broke sales records by selling more than 14 million copies worldwide as of March 2019.
“This is probably my favorite game of all time,” Ferrer said. “So knowing we will get two more based on it is something I look forward to. The game is really story-driven and now we’ll know more about the characters.”
Although “Breath of the Wild” was praised for its wide-open world, “Age of Calamity” won’t have much of the same premise. The prequel is described as a hack-and-slash, which is a type of video game genre, revolving around many of the characters from the original game and fast paces. Also, this game will have a multiplayer option, something the first game did not.
“Having another game announced is incredible because there is still more story to tell,” said Naveen Sheik, marketing director of the University of California, Los Angeles, eSports. “The open world gives a Skyrim esque vibe while also allowing the player to explore Hyrule. I’m excited to see a new pre-war Hyrule with new mechanics and a new story.”
This game will not only satisfy a large number of its fans, but will give the Nintendo team more time to work on the actual sequel since it is said to have a bigger and better open-world than its predecessor. Although much of the attention is set to the new next-gen consoles, Nintendo has done its part to get into the race as the holidays near.
“This really works out for me since I’m a PC guy,” Sheik said. “Most games come out for PC, except Nintendo games. So with a popular game like this, most PC gamers will buy Nintendo consoles since their games are much more exclusive than Sony (PS5) and Microsoft (Xbox).”
Though nobody exactly knows how far away the sequel is, Nintendo has already announced that it has started production on it. With that being said, most won’t mind waiting for a game when they have this hack-and-slash prequel releasing right in time for the holidays.